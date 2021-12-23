Ceferin (Uefa): ‘The end of the Super League is the biggest victory of 2021’

“The end of the Super League, driven by the political and popular condemnation of the whole continent, was our most significant and common victory of 2021”. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin returned with a note on the great political battle of the year: “Last April’s attempt to create a closed Super League, which only aimed to fill the bank accounts of some clubs, threatened the values which are at the heart of the European sports model and of UEFA’s mission “.

“Few organizations embody the values ​​of the European sports model more than UEFA – he continued -. Every four years, our European Championship allows a large percentage of revenue to be invested in development projects across the continent through the HatTrick program ”. Ceferin’s speech focuses above all on the redistribution of the generated resources: “In the 2020-24 cycle, 775.5 million euros of Euro 2020 revenues will benefit the entire football pyramid: from the training of male and female football coaches, to support of grassroots clubs, to train young talents who dream of participating in future editions of Euro. Likewise, the model’s commitment to open competition was a key factor in the birth of the Europa Conference League. Now, representation in at least one UEFA competition per season is guaranteed to all 55 national federations ”.