Ceferin wins the first pulse

The war between UEFA and Superliga experienced a novel chapter with the decision of the judge of Madrid’s commercial court 17 to lift the precautionary measures against UEFA that prevented sanctioning Madrid, Barça and Juventus for the attempt to create a Superliga.

UEFA celebrated this first partial victory that may cause it to reopen the disciplinary file against the three clubs that it considers dissidents. In a note collected by AP, the highest body says: “UEFA has today received the order from the Madrid court lifting the precautionary measures in their entirety. UEFA welcomes this decision and is considering its implications. UEFA will not comment further for the time being.”

The truth is that with this measure, which will be appealed by the Super League, a possible sanction by the highest European body against Madrid, Barça and Juve is once again put on the table. Although the judge’s order assumes that UEFA is not going to resume the sanctions, the authority with which Ceferin has always referred to the three clubs that continue in the Super League makes it feasible for the sanction file to be reopened.

What is clear is that the ball is more than ever in the European Court of Luxembourg. At the end of the year, the curia must decide if UEFA’s position in this matter is a monopoly, as the Super League denounces. Meanwhile, the promoters of a new tournament outside UEFA are now helpless with the car that opens the door to new reprisals from Ceferin.