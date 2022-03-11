Cejudo says he deserves more money than Masvidal and Adesanya

Getty Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal

A former champion of two divisions of the UFC thinks he should have a more lucrative contract than two of the biggest stars of sport.

Before their respective fights at UFC 271 and UFC 272, both the middleweight champion Israel Adesana as the “BMF” George Masvidal they signed lucrative deals with the promotion.

In dialogue with “The Underground”, Henry Cejudo expressed his dissatisfaction with the contracts of both fighters.

“Triple C”, who retired from the MMA circuit in 2020 but has expressed an interest in fighting for the 145-pound title, harshly criticized Adesanya and Masvidal.

“Money rules,” Cejudo said through mma junkie. “I will not enroll in USADA until I really get what I deserve. They’re going to hit Israel Adesanya, who can’t do a goddamn moonwalk, can’t win a second belt, can’t defend a takedown to save his life. Or Jorge Masvidal, are they going to give him money? He’s got 17 career losses from him, man, can’t they give Triple C some of that money?

Cejudo is one of the few fighters to hold two division titles at the same time, having won both the bantamweight and flyweight belts. He has a professional MMA record of 16-2, and Triple C is also an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling.

Cejudo also compared his career to that of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although Cejudo and the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov they have a good relationship, that did not stop Cejudo from comparing his legacy with that of “The Eagle”.

Nurmagomedov also retired in 2020, walking away from the sport with a 29-0 record.

“The money is not worth the legacy, but my legacy is impeccable,” Cejudo said. “Yes, Khabib just got inducted into the Hall of Fame, but his credentials don’t even match mine. I got another belt, plus I have an Olympic gold medal. I prefer that to 29-0 any day, and I love Khabib.

“The reason I say that is because it’s different, you know what I mean? Guess I’m not that company guy. I’m that fucking black sheep that’s just trying to make money. I’m not saying open a union. What I am asking is that they pay me. I want that green, I deserve that damn green. Every man for himself, and that’s how I see it.”

If he returns, Cejudo wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway

Cejudo would return to the Octagon solely to make history and elevate his legacy. He wants to become the first UFC fighter to win three division titles. And to do so, he may be willing to move up to 145 pounds and fight the featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski and former 145-pound champion Max Holloway.

“The two fights that really come to mind if I end up coming back are Max Holloway,” Cejudo said. “If they’re not going to give me Alexander ‘The Average’ for a belt, give me Holloway. If they want me to fight someone for the title, then give me Holloway. Give me Holloway. I know I can beat him and then go for Alexander ‘The Average’. But I want to be compensated for that.”

