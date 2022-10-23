Celebrate a day of health, wellness and family fun in Dallas with ¡Vive Tu Vida! GetUp! Get Moving!®

DALLAS, October 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The alliance ) the Foundation for Health of the Americas, and The Concilio will celebrate its 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! GetUp! Get Moving!® in Dallas. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and information on community health services. elmo’s Sesame Street® will be available to greet children and families, while free resources from Sesame Street in Communities. The 2022 event series is nationally sponsored by the Siemens Foundation.

“Good health begins at home, which is why we’ve partnered with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to bring Get Up! Get Moving! to families in our local community for 16 years,” said Florence Velasco Fortnerexecutive director of The Concilio in Dallas. “It’s a day of energizing and informative activities that inspire parents and their children to build a lifetime of positive, healthy habits together.”

“Reducing health disparities requires multifaceted strategies, including ongoing preventive care and early detection. We are honored to provide our CLINITEST® rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test to health fair participants as part of this effort,” he said. Dave PacitiPresident of Siemens Medical Solutions USES,Inc.; director of Siemens Healthineers for the Americas; and member of the board of directors of the Siemens Foundation. “We are committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary care, diagnostic testing, health job training, and supporting equity loans for community clinics, and we are pleased to support Live your life! GetUp! GetMoving!® in Dallas“, he concluded David Etzwilerexecutive director of the Siemens Foundation.

“It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that have been missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Dr. Jane Slim, president and CEO of the Alliance, the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group. “We also celebrate 16 years ofLive your life! GetUp! Get Moving!® in Dallas with The Concilio, as well as all efforts to help individuals and families have the best possible health.”

In addition, the event will feature All of Us Scientific Programa historic effort to engage more than a million people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: event of Live your life! GetUp! Get Moving!® with: Free health screenings: HIV/venereal disease, dental care, vision checkups, COVID-19 vaccinations

HIV/venereal disease, dental care, vision checkups, COVID-19 vaccinations Physical activity: Dance

Dance Healthy snacks: fruit and vegetable distribution and nutrition education

fruit and vegetable distribution and nutrition education family fun: Live music, giveaways and much more

Live music, giveaways and much more Science: Presentation of the Scientific Program All of Us Where: Kiest Park, 3080 S Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75224 When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Price: FREE!

To find an event Live your life! GetUp! GetMoving!® in your city, please call the helpline your family to 1-866-783-265 or visit www.nuestrasalud.org/get-up-get-moving . For more information about the scientific program All of Usplease visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/Together

