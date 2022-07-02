Celebrate Margot Robbie this Saturday 32 years of life

This Saturday, July 2, actress Margot Robbie will be celebrating her 32nd birthday, the famous actress who brings to life the character of harley queen, He is of Australian origin, and from a very young age he decided that his career was acting, so here is a brief sketch of what his career in Hollywood has been.

The daughter of North American parents, she knew from a very young age that she wanted to be an actress, so she participated in various commercials and in the Australian series neighbors to later move to Melbourne, London to continue pursuing his dream of reaching the big screen, but for that it would take a few years.

Margot Robbie’s career in Hollywood began on television in the miniseries Pan Am of the ABC chain next to Christina Ricci. but her film debut would come in the romantic comedy About Time (2013) also starring Rachel McAdams.

That same year his boom would come with the tape The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Directed by Martin Scorsese, from then on, she became a budding it girl worth keeping on the radar.

During the consecutive years, Margot Robbie was in charge of making a name for herself in Hollywood cinema through different commercial productions such as The Big Short (2015) either The Legend of Tarzan (2016). But the Australian actress would again experience a new success thanks to the character of Harley Quinn, venturing into the DC Universe in the film. suicide squad of the year 2016.

Margot Robbie hit the red carpets during the 2018 awards season thanks to the film I Tonyawhere she embodied the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding and the media scandal she starred in during the 1994 Winter Olympics. Her performance earned her multiple nominations in the Best Actress category.

After starring in several blockbuster movies, 2019 is the year Margot Robbie’s name was everywhere, this time thanks Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) playing Sharon Tate alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and directed by Quentin Tarantino. To her list of achievements should also be added Bombshellalongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Both films have given the celebrity nominations for awards such as the 2020 Golden Globes and the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

This same year came the film birds of prey Harley Quinn’s solo tape and in 2021 comes the second installment of Suicide Squad, where she will play the DC villain for the third time.

Margot Robbie’s big-screen talent has captured the attention of one of the world’s biggest fashion houses, Chanel. Last year, she became the official ambassador (the last one Karl Lagerfeld selected) for her fragrance Gabrielle de Ella, with an ad that made her look ethereal and radiant.