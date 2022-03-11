Celebrate Mario’s day in GAME with promotions, triple points and gifts

Offered by GAME Spain.

March 10 is not just any day, Super Mario fans celebrate MAR10 DAY. In GAME they have prepared a lot of promotions available only today -and while stocks last-, in stores and on the website, all related to the Nintendo character. You can not miss it!

MAR10 DAY DEALS on GAME TRIPLE SCORE GAME on MARIO GAMES:

  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.
  • Super Mario Odyssey.
  • Super Mario Party.
  • Mario Party Superstars.
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3.
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.
  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.
  • super mario maker 2
  • Mario & Sonic Olympics Tokyo 2020.
  • Paper Mario – The Origami King.
  • Mario Golf Super Rush.
  • Mario Tennis Aces.
  • Captain Toad Treasure Tracker.
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World.
  • WarioWare Get it Together.
  • Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Mario Edition.
  • Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Luigi Edition.
  • Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
MAR10 DAY OFFERS on GAME TRIPLE SCORE GAME and EXCLUSIVE GIFT POSTER on LEGO SUPER MARIO PRODUCTS:

  • LEGO Super Mario Character Pack: Edition 4.
  • LEGO Super Mario Character Pack: Edition 3.
  • Lego Super Mario: Laboratories and Suckers of Luigis Mansion.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Desert Pokemon.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Fire Mario.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Feline Mario.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Polar Mario.
  • Lego Super Mario: Bowsy’s minihelikoopa.
  • Lego Super Mario: Dorrie Coast.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Mario Helicopter.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Mario Builder.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Floruga poisonous swamp.
  • LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack: Adventures with Luigi.
  • LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack: Adventures with Mario.
  • LEGO Super Mario Character Packs.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Piraa Plant Super Drift.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Avalanche of Bill Balazos.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Toad’s treasure hunt.
  • LEGO Super Mario Creation Set: Your own adventure.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Battle in the jungle against Chain Chomp.
  • LEGO Super Mario Expansion Set: Puzzling challenge from the Piraa Plants.
  • LEGO Super Mario Pack Booster: Mario Tanuki.
  • LEGO Super Mario Character Packs: Edition 2.
  • Lego Super Mario: Bowser’s Air Fortress.
  • Lego Super Mario: Takedown of the Reznors.
  • Lego Super Mario: Air World of Lakitu.
  • Lego Super Mario: Mario Bee Booster Pack.
  • Lego Super Mario: Frog Mario Booster Pack.
  • Lego Super Mario: Wobbly Tower of Brother High Chief.
  • Lego Super Mario: Luigis Mansion entrance.
  • Lego Super Mario: Challenge in the Waves against the Great Erincho.
  • Lego Super Mario: Haunted Luigis Mansion Game.
MAR10 DAY DEALS on GAME TRIPLE SCORE GAME on SUPER MARIO PERIPHERALS:

  • OTL Super Mario Core Headphones.
  • OTL Nintendo Mariokart Blue Interactive Headphones.
  • Earpods OTL Super Mario Blue Headphones.
  • Earpods OTL Super Mario Red Headphones.
  • OTL Super Mario Children’s Headphones.
  • Headphones OTL Super Mario Icon.
  • OTL Super Mario Premium Headphones.
  • OTL Super Mario Bluethooth Junior Headphones.
  • OTL Super Mario headphones.
