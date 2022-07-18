Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature. They are places to gather with friends and family, places to celebrate life’s special moments, places of rest and healing, places that connect us to essential community services, and much more.

Since 1985, the United States has celebrated July as the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the month serves to highlight the impact that parks and recreation have on our community.

Following this year’s theme, ‘We Rise for Parks and Recreation,’ the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month by highlighting all the ways our communities are stronger, more vibrant and more resilient thanks to parks and recreation. We are committed to ‘rising up’ for inclusion, environmental resilience, physical health, mental wellness, access to play, and our community.

Here are a few ways we hope you too will get up and join us this month and throughout the year. There is something for everyone!

Rising up for inclusion

At the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, we are committed to creating a community of choice for all residents with equal access to programs, classes, camps and activities. From paint night to Zumba and adaptive aquatic programs, you can check out some of our adapted programs here.

Harbor Drive Wellness Park , which opened earlier this year, is the first exclusive wellness park in the county’s Occoquan district, providing residents with universal fitness equipment accessible to people of all ages and physical abilities.

George Hellwig Memorial Park offers a family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages and recreational interests. The park also includes Miracle Field designed for people with disabilities.

This summer, the Prince William Parks Foundation launched its Count Me In scholarship pilot program. Scholarships were available to eligible families residing in Prince William County and 103 unique scholarships were awarded. The pilot program provided scholarships to cover the cost of one week of programming at the 2022 Summer Camp Guide.

Rising up for environmental resilience

Did you know that parks are cooler than surrounding cities and that parks contribute to overall urban cooling? In other words, parks make our cities more comfortable in the summer. We encourage you to get outside and explore one of the many parks, outdoor trails, or nature programs this summer.

Our beautiful Neabsco Creek Boardwalk is the perfect place to get some fresh air and take a stroll. For kids, our Science in the Park is a great way for kids to get outside while they learn.

While you’re enjoying the outdoors, don’t forget to dispose of trash properly and “keep it litter free at PWC.” The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is a proud community partner of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. The mission of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is to provide innovative education, skills, and research to help people take care of the outdoors.

Rising for physical health, mental well-being and access to the game

Living near parks and other recreational facilities is consistently associated with higher levels of physical activity for both adults and youth. In addition, parks provide a connection to nature, which studies show relieves stress, strengthens interpersonal relationships, and improves mental health.

Our goal in Prince William County is to connect all members of the community with programs and services that promote health equity, improve their health outcomes, and enhance their quality of life. Click here to learn more about our fitness facilities and services.

For children, there are endless opportunities to play, learn, play sports and be fit. Check out our Leisure magazine and Summer Camp Guide to find something that suits your interests.

Standing up for our community

Prince William County Regional Parks and Community Centers are true community centers and offer various services such as sports fields, trails, pavilions, swimming pools, marinas and many others along with recreation programs. A 4,400+ acre park system comprised of 81 properties and over 60 miles of trails for your enjoyment.

We encourage you to explore all that Prince William County Parks and Recreation has to offer, not just this month, but all year long.