Entertainment

Celebrate Star Wars Day with the appearance of Darth Vader in the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

// By: Oscar Adame

Wed 4 May, 2022

By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Happy Star Wars day! And to celebrate on May 4, Disney Plus released one last trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The platform-exclusive series will premiere on May 27 with a double chapter, during the celebration of Star Wars. This action-packed trailer sees Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) being chased by Inquisitors as he keeps an eye on young Luke.

We know that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader and we are given a small glimpse of the character. Enough to increase the hype and wait for the series. Hayden is also expected to reappear with a small participation in the Ahsoka series, also from Disney plus, which will star Rosario Dawson. In this series, by the way, McGregor’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will participate, with a role still unknown.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated Star Wars series on Disney Plus, but this year we also expect the premiere of Ahsoka, Andor and if we’re lucky the third season of The Mandalorian.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Moon Knight: Fans React To Epic Series Finale

29 seconds ago

Half of the Cuban choir Entrevoces stays in Spain

11 mins ago

Nicki Minaj, 5’9 Royce Da, DJ Quik and More React to Dave Chappelle’s Forward Getting “Charlie Murphy’ed”

14 mins ago

Hercai: the return -and farewell- of Gül Sadoglu | Ebrar Alya Demirbilek | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button