Celebrate Star Wars Day with the appearance of Darth Vader in the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

// By: Oscar Adame

Wed 4 May, 2022

By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Happy Star Wars day! And to celebrate on May 4, Disney Plus released one last trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The platform-exclusive series will premiere on May 27 with a double chapter, during the celebration of Star Wars. This action-packed trailer sees Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) being chased by Inquisitors as he keeps an eye on young Luke.

We know that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader and we are given a small glimpse of the character. Enough to increase the hype and wait for the series. Hayden is also expected to reappear with a small participation in the Ahsoka series, also from Disney plus, which will star Rosario Dawson. In this series, by the way, McGregor’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will participate, with a role still unknown.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated Star Wars series on Disney Plus, but this year we also expect the premiere of Ahsoka, Andor and if we’re lucky the third season of The Mandalorian.