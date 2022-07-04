Celebrate Tom Cruise’s 60th Birthday by Hanging From a Plane for ‘Mission: Impossible’

On Sunday, July 3, Tom Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday. The actor is today the great savior of the cinematographic experience on the big screen, defending tooth and nail the release of his films only in theaters, and being rewarded with his latest feature film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, with a spectacular box office in the United States, where it is already the highest grossing film of the year. In 2023 he will return to theaters with ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’, where he will once again show that age is just a number.

In his return as Ethan Hunt, Cruise again put his life in danger by recording, in his words, “the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried, by far”. Images were already leaked in his day in which he was seen training the action sequence in question, in which the actor climbed on the wing of an airplane that was flying at more than 600 meters of altitude. Christopher McQuarrie, director of the film, has shared a new photo of Cruise hanging from the plane, which is also dedicated to performing various pirouettes in the air, and accompanies it with a “happy 60th birthday Tom”. This scene will be part of ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 2’, which will hit theaters in 2024.

Thomas, you’re “crazy”

This madness is the latest in a commendable list of action scenes performed by the actor himself for the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga. As Ethan Hunt we have seen him climb the tallest building in the world, grab onto the outside of a plane taking off or, as we will see in the seventh installment, jump off a cliff on a motorcycle. And we have seen him run. Much. All time.

Paramount Pictures has not yet revealed what the plot of ‘Death Sentence – Part 1’ will be, although a first trailer has already been released with some first brushstrokes. The filming has passed through locations in Norway, Italy and the United Kingdom, and it was not an easy production because it was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby or Ving Rhames will return, and Hayley Atwell, Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham join the franchise.

‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’ will premiere in theaters July 14, 2023.