celebrates by David Letterman (and with 190 million fans)- Corriere.it

For her 40th birthday, completed on Wednesday (Ascending Libra Sagittarius, that is, aesthetic sense and determination), Kim Kardashian has discarded “the most beautiful gift ever received”: a Monopoly tailored for her, entitled ‘Kimopoly’. He showed it on Instagram to his 190 million followers (translated, every day twice as many spectators of a Super Bowl follow his exploits). In the “Occasions” cards there are some junctions of her extraordinary life: the reality show that launched her, the marriage with Kanye West, the four children, the degree in Law that perhaps she will take. They are not few, for a woman who has long been considered the emblem of fame for its own sake: “famous for being famous” is the epithet that has always accompanied the Kardashians.

David Letterman, 73, also addressed it to him in the “career” interview he gave her in his Netflix broadcast No need for a presentthe: strategically exit on birthday, it’s almost a press kit/bignami on the adult Kim. Who recently announced the end of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashiansafter 13 years; and began to study law and spend himself for various causes, from the pardon requested from Trump for a great-grandmother from Memphis in prison for 21 years, (and then obtained) to the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, to which he recently donated a million dollars being of Armenian origin.





“I admit, I was among those who made fun of you in the past”, begins Letterman, 73 years old. And he attacks: you Kardashians, famous for being famous… “I really hope I don’t offend you, David,” she replied seraphicly to the most famous TV host in the United States. “Yesterday I told my sisters Kendall and Kylie (24 and 23 years old, ed): girls, I go to Letterman. And they asked me: and who is it?”.

The episode was recorded in March: then Kim had 162 million followers, 30 million less than today. «We are in transition to an all-social communication», she says, anticipating the farewell to tv that she then announced in September. "I believe it," Letterman sketches. «The TV numbers compared to yours are tiny. I didn't know what modeling underwear was, then you on Instagram throw a line on it (Skims, ed) and in one day you sell four million pieces.' She smiles at the obviousness.

His personal wealth, estimated by Forbes, is $900 million. Who is richer between her and rapper husband Kanye West? Then a possible divorce, which some say is imminent, they would not quarrel over money. “We are perfectly equal,” she replies. Letterman pitifully glissa on Kanye’s candidacy for the White House, breezy in the summer; she on the question “who will you vote for?” (but her legal battles have notoriously brought her closer to Trump).

Now, at the age of forty, Kim is practically King Midas. Even on the contrary: in 2018 it was enough for her to tweet “But does anyone still go on Snapchat?” to make the social network lose 1.3 billion dollars. Yet, he says, “in my first apartment sometimes I didn’t get to pay my rent.” And it’s true: before her reality show started in 2007, Kim was just Paris Hilton’s semi-unknown stylist. It was the mother Kris, who after her marriage to Bruce Jenner had eight children under one roof without the clan being really rich, who understood that she had to monetize (and since then she takes 10% of the proceeds of each child). He convinced producer Ryan Seacrest to dedicate a reality show to the Kardashians, a format on which the TV of the time was betting everything; the trick was to use it to stage a more capricious and rich life than they could really afford, and become so Influencer ante litteram.