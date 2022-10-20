Celebrating Halloween in her childhood: Leonor Varela shared an unpublished photograph of the memory with her brother

There are very few days left Halloween, the great celebration of October. There are several celebrities who are preparing the best costumes and buying the richest sweets for the holiday, as is the case with Eleanor Varela.

Although the prominent national actress has been enlisting in a different way. She wanted to remember an old costume from the Wonder Woman that he used in his childhood and with his beloved brother, who was personified as Superman.

“Halloween is coming, my favorite holiday. I think I was Wonder Woman three years in a row, but what is certain is that in this photo she had eaten a lot of sugar, “she said on her official Twitter account. Instagram.

The costumes that Leonor Varela used during her first years of life were not bought, but made by her beloved mother. “A round of applause to my mom for making us these suits by hand“, accurate.

At the same time, the wife of Lucas Akoskin joked about a possible impersonation of Wonder Woman on the big screen. “Gal Gadot trembles!“, referring to the current actress who gives life to the superheroine.

Here is the photograph of the memory of Leonor Varela with her dear brother

