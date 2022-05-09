Celebrating May 10th, talented showbiz moms and their dynasties

Nothing to celebrate May 10, Mother’s day In our country, we will remember some of the artists who, in addition to shining for their talent in different areas, as well as for their beauty, are also mothers.

Among the Mexicans is “The Golden Girl”, Pauline Rubiowho after two marriages, her children are the pillar of her life, she also has a beautiful and talented mother like the first actress Susana Dosamantes.

what to say about Bright Star, who has two children from Manuel Mijares: Manuel and Lucerito, both inherited the beauty of their parents, but also the talent.

The Mexican Salma Hayek An international actress and producer, she has her daughter Paloma, with whom she lives a large part of her time. Paloma follows in her parents’ footsteps in the world of fashion.

Someone who can not miss is “La Chule”, Aracely Arambula mother of two children of Luis Miguel: Miguel and Daniel. Aracely has always stood out in addition to her beauty for being a hard worker.

another beautiful es Maribel Guardia who has his son Julián Figueroa.

And you can not miss Thalía who the years do not pass by her, she has two children: Sabrina and Matthew.

And since we are talking about Luis Miguel’s children, Michelle Salas, daughter of Stephanie Salas, who in turn her mother is the first actress Sylvia Pasquel.

And as the chain of talented mothers continues, Sylvia is the daughter of the great Silvia Pinal who also has her daughter Alejandra Guzmán, mother of Frida Sofia.

Other famous dynasties are the Angelicas, Angelica Maria and Angelica Vale, as well as Jacqueline Andere and Chantal Andereboth great actresses.

And continuing with famous mothers and sons are Angélica Rivera and her daughter Sofía Castro; Julissa and her offspring, Beny and Alex Ibarra, Verónica Castro and Cristian Castro, Victoria Ruffo and Eduardo Derbez, Talina Fernández and her daughter, actress and singer Mariana Levy (QDEP).

Also present: Ludwika and Dominika Paleta, Ninel Conde, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Jacki Bracamontes, Erika Buenfil, Leticia Calderón, Lucía Méndez, Alessandra Rosaldo, Anahí, Aislinn Derbez, Dulce María, Nailea Norvind among many others.

international mothers

The list is long to mention a few we find Angelina Jolie who, in addition to having his children as a result of the years-old relationship with Brat Pitt, also has several adopted children.

Present is Jennifer Garner, mother of Ben Affleck’s children, Megan Fox’s curvy sexy who has two children, Sandra Bullock, Monica Bellucci, Victoria Beckham, Penelope Cruz.

Others are Jessica Alba, the Colombian Shakira, the controversial Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Sofía Vergara, Gwen Stefani with 3 children, Halle Berry who has two, Céline Dion, Mariah Carey; and one of the sexiest women in the artistic environment Jennifer Lopez; just to mention some of the artists.

The mothers who have already left

We cannot fail to remember those who have already gone ahead as Maria Felix who had Enrique Álvarez Félix, actor, both now deceased.

Of the most recent Edith González mother of Constanza. An unbeatable dynasty, Ofelia Guilmáin, mother of the first actors Juan Ferrara and Lucía Guilmáin, Lucia deceased by Covid.

Lucía Bosé, mother of the talented Miguel Bosé, another talented mother who is no longer present is Lola Flores “La Faraona”, mother of the singer and actress Rosario; Carmen Salinas and her son Pedro Placencia, both deceased, to mention a few.

Showbiz mothers, singers, actresses, hosts and even models; who, in addition to having a name in the artistic firmament, also play the role of mothers and where each one has her secrets to look spectacular, even at a mature age.