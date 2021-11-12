Celebripost – The Post

Among the social events that have attracted the attention of photo agencies in London in recent days was the premiere of House of Gucci, the new film by Ridley Scott on the story of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house between the 1980s and 1990s, and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of being the instigator of his murder. In the film Maurizio Gucci is played by Adam Driver, while Patrizia Reggiani by the singer and actress Lady Gaga, who knows how to behave on a red carpet to the satisfaction of those who are there to photograph her. The other event full of photogenic people was the gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), organized in honor of artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and director Steven Spielberg: there were Diane Keaton, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto , Dakota Fanning, Billie Eilish, Alessandro Michele and Alessandro Borghi, among others. Then a public appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and to remain on the subject of royal families, Prince Charles, King Philip of Spain and Queen Margaret of Denmark.