News

Celebripost – The Post

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Producer Julia Carey and husband and TV host James Corden (43) at a gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) held in honor of artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and director Steven Spielberg, Los Angeles, November 6 ( Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Lady Gaga, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, those of “Squid Game” and other well-known faces who know how to be photographed well

Lady Gaga, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, those of “Squid Game” and other well-known faces who know how to be photographed well

Producer Julia Carey and husband and TV host James Corden (43) at a gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) held in honor of artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and director Steven Spielberg, Los Angeles, November 6 ( Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Among the social events that have attracted the attention of photo agencies in London in recent days was the premiere of House of Gucci, the new film by Ridley Scott on the story of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house between the 1980s and 1990s, and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of being the instigator of his murder. In the film Maurizio Gucci is played by Adam Driver, while Patrizia Reggiani by the singer and actress Lady Gaga, who knows how to behave on a red carpet to the satisfaction of those who are there to photograph her. The other event full of photogenic people was the gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), organized in honor of artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and director Steven Spielberg: there were Diane Keaton, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto , Dakota Fanning, Billie Eilish, Alessandro Michele and Alessandro Borghi, among others. Then a public appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and to remain on the subject of royal families, Prince Charles, King Philip of Spain and Queen Margaret of Denmark.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Attention, the Lunatic Girl is on tour: she dispenses anecdotes and maxims, a lot of irony

October 7, 2021

Natalie Portman launches her own women’s soccer team, Angel City. It will be managed only by women- Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Cardano, nocturnal follies | Record Breaking – Where will it go now?

September 2, 2021

So Elon Musk lost $ 50 billion in 2 days for one of his tweets

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button