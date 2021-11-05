Celebripost – The Post

These days the Glasgow climate conference (COP26) and related events have brought together a few people to photograph: not only heads of state and government like Boris Johnson or Narendra Modi, but also activists like Greta Thunberg and Leonardo DiCaprio , as well as Prince Charles with this funny expression. Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Jared Leto were at the Gucci show in New York, and the “WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards”, the prizes awarded by the magazine, were also held in New York. Wall Street Journal to personalities who have distinguished themselves in various fields for a particularly innovative approach: they saw the actress Demi Moore, the stylist Kim Jones and Ella Emhoff, daughter of the husband of the vice president of the United States Kamala Harris, who had stood out at the ceremony of settlement by Joe Biden.