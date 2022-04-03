Celebrities and alopecia: the painful struggle of several Hollywood actresses against hair loss

Suddenly, alopecia took center stage: the disease that Chris Rock mocked at the Oscars, and which ended in Will Smith’s now infamous slap in the face, afflicts several Hollywood stars but, because of the stigma it carries, They have done everything to hide it.

Perhaps that is why Smith was so angry: his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has made her fight against hair loss public and has used the platform of fame to remove the stigma of an illness that several actresses in the media have classified as “painful”. ”, “depressing” and “embarrassing”. That Rock then made fun of her lack of hair seemed to the actor a terrible confrontation to an actress who broke the silence about her illness 4 years ago.

For Selma Blair, the actresses have to talk about alopecia. “It’s not glamorous, but it’s real”

Pinkett Smith spoke for the first time in 2018 about his diagnosis of alopecia, that is, massive hair loss, which in his case is autoimmune: “It was one of those moments in my life when I was literally shaking with fear,” he said in an edition of his program “The Red Table”.

Of course, at that time the issue did not generate as much noise as after Smith’s resounding slap. “Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with alopecia,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who made her diagnosis public in 2020, trying to divert the conversation to a more productive place. “The deeply vulnerable and difficult times that our families see,” added Pressley, who was quick to congratulate Smith on Twitter on Sunday as well, though he later deleted the message, as the actor and everyone else criticized him for the assault.

Selma Blair, interpreter of “Sexual Games”, who acknowledged that she suffered from alopecia after becoming pregnant

MORE CASES

Pinkett Smith is not alone: ​​several actresses in recent years have spoken about the impact of losing their hair due to stress, postpartum and even due to COVID, in a context of questioning the pressures women are under to fit in in beauty standards.

“I have struggled with hair loss my entire adult life,” actress Ricki Lake wrote on Instagram in 2020 while showing off her close-cropped hair.

“It has been embarrassing, painful, depressing, lonely. There were times when I even had suicidal impulses, ”she added in a post in which she explained how pregnancies, stress, hair treatments and food left her without hair.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s real. Why don’t actresses ever talk about it?” “Sex Games” actress Selma Blair told People magazine in 2011 after giving birth.

Oscar winner Viola Davis confessed to having dealt with alopecia for much of her life and tried to hide it with wigs. She “she had a wig that she wore around the house, another that she wore to events, another to train. She never showed my natural hair. She desperately wanted people to think I was beautiful,” she said in an interview.

Davis, who has been more outspoken on the subject in the last decade, even included in the series “How to Get Away with Murder” a scene in which her character, a lawyer and professor with a strong personality, takes off her wig, leaving exposing her short hair.

Recently, actress Alyssa Milano also talked about hair loss, but as a consequence of having suffered from COVID. “It’s hard, especially when you’re an actress and a lot of your identity is tied to things like having long, silky hair and clean skin,” she said in an interview on social media.

Jada Pinkett Smith

THE STIGMA

“Alopecia is not a joke,” the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) said in a statement Monday, explaining that the condition affects about 7 million people in the United States and about 147 million worldwide, and that “it can cause a significant emotional, psychosocial and mental impact. Many people are dealing with pain, and the best we can do is support them and fight against the stigma and discrimination that persists,” said Nicole Friedland, president of the NAAF.

While Jada Pinkett Smith has been commenting on her social networks the way she accepts hair loss, adopting a completely shaved look, curiously enough, Chris Rock has already addressed the relationship between black women and their hair in the past in the documentary “Good Hair”. , which he co-wrote and narrated. Launched at the 2009 Sundance festival, Rock said he was inspired by hearing one of his daughters ask why she didn’t have “good hair.” The work also brought controversy: a documentary filmmaker sued the comedian alleging plagiarism.

Viola Davis