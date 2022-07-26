Celebrities and celebrities who do not label their sexuality

We tell you which celebrities do not label their sexuality.

In recent years we have witnessed a parallel process in the entertainment sector, because as the offer of LGBT+ content in the cinemathe television and the platforms of streaming, some famous and some famous have made it clear that they do not label their sexuality.

In other cases (such is that of the Mexican actor and singer Joaquin Bondoni) have expressed that their sexual orientation is something that remains private. And it is true: no one —not even if they are a public figure— owes us explanations about the way in which they relate sexually-affectively.

Thus, the examples below are solely from celebrities who have spoken about why they don’t wear labels. Remember that attempts to outing have psychoemotional consequences. Everyone decides when, where and why to talk about it.

Kit Connor

We begin this list of celebrities who do not label their sexuality with one of the most recent cases. After the success of heart stopper in Netflix, the May 2, 2022 Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) took to his Twitter account to express surprise at speculation about his off-screen personal life.

as it happens with others rising stars who play LGBT+ characters, the tweet had mixed reactions. In some signs of support were read and in others he was pointed out queerbaiting.

Days later, before Kit’s nomination was announced and joe locke (charlie spring) in the National Television Awards 2022on May 23 the also actor of Rocketman (2019) had a Interview with Josh Smith (king) in which he commented:

“We are so young. And start speculating about our sexuality and maybe pressuring us to come out when we’re not ready. In my case, I am perfectly safe and comfortable with my sexuality. But I still don’t feel big enough. Also, I don’t feel like I have to label myself, especially not in a public way.”

Here is the full talk. Or, in case your English is complicated, you can read the summary in the following note.

Omar Rudberg

And since we are talking about actors who work in series for and for LGBT+ teenagers, another of the celebrities who do not label their sexuality is Omar Rudberg. protagonist of Young Royals, the Venezuelan plays Simon, an openly gay boy.

After their scenes next to Edvin Ryding In several interviews, Omar was even asked about his sexual orientation. One of them was in charge of josiah jourdan, queer vlogging, in August 2021.



In it, the singer also expressed:

«I don’t want to label myself. And that doesn’t mean I’m this or that. I just want to remember that I am a human being and that, like everyone else, I go through many things and many scenarios. So I don’t think much about it.”

When thinking about his relationships, the interpreter of All of you (All That She Wants) pointed out:

«Every time I fall in love, I fall in love with the person. Also, I don’t like to close myself to any possibility. For example, what if I say I’m gay, I meet a really pretty and amazing girl and I fall in love with her. Or the other way around, what if it’s a boy. I just don’t like closing down possibilities. I don’t in any aspect of my life. In my music and in my sexuality. I’m an open book. I’m not closed to anything».

Paty Cantu

We continue this list with a very beloved celebrity in Mexico. the singer-songwriter Paty Cantu She is one of the celebrities who do not label their sexuality. During a conversation with the sun rises in July 2020 (Image Group), the Houston, Texas, native said:

«I don’t like labels in general. For me, love has no color, no shape, no gender, so I think I fall in love with people and not with sex. […] I am a person who has always had male partners, but I believe in my little heart. I consider myself queer.”

Josh Hutcherson

In recent years there has been talk of Josh Hutcherson is bisexual. But the truth is that the actor behind Peeta Mellark (The Hunger Games) has never used this term in a textual way.

Even in a 2013 interview with Out took time to “answer correctly” when asked to ‘describe’ their sexuality. After a pause, the also film producer replied:

«I believe that my sexuality, and much of who I am, comes from passion. My passion for whatever, whether it’s a passion for a person or a passion for an idea, a movie or whatever. I think my motivation really comes from passion. I would say that I am very attracted to women».

For his part, in a conversation with cosmopolitan in 2013 he added:

«I’ve met guys all the time and I’m like, “Damn, that’s a handsome guy.” but noI’ve never been like, “Oh, I want to kiss that guy.” I really love women. But I think defining oneself as 100% anything is a bit short-sighted and narrow-minded.».

kasha

Kesha was one of the celebrities who came out in 2022. But, by sharing it with your Instagram followers, hinted that it is not labeled. As with Josh Hutcherson, for a long time, the fans of the “Tik Tok” singer believed she identified as bisexual.

However, Kesha has never held the term. To celebrate the PrideMonth wrote:

“Nope I’m gay; I’m not straight. Nor i know what i am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little journeys of consciousness, dancing around the sun».

Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne She was one of the famous ones who stole the little heart of Ashley Benson. Recalling her romance with Justin Bieber’s hairstylist, Ryan Goodand rumors of his relationship with Tyler Blackburn it was believed that the protagonist of Pretty Little Liars he was bisexual. But she turns out to be the same case as Josh and Kesha: she has never referred to herself as part of the letter ‘B’.

In a response similar to that of Paty Cantú, the actress behind british (spring breakers) only spoke about the reactions he received when the first photos with him were made public. Expensive. It was during a long talk with cosmopolitan in March 2021.

Shay Mitchell is one of the celebrities who do not label their sexuality and never will

As well as Omar Rudberg and Kit Connor, Shay Mitchell had a very important rise to fame for the interpretation of an LGBT + character. It was Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars.

The Canadian – who is now the mother of 2 beautiful babies: Atlas and Rome – never refused to talk about her sexuality. She attended interviews and even in 2 videos on her YouTube channel, she invited Sasha Pieterse (Alison Dilaurentis) to remember the best moments of Emison and what it meant for both of them to be behind one of the main couples of the hit series. free form (before ABCFamily).

One of Shay’s most remembered statements is the one he made to Thomas Freemanreporter for max in August 2017:

«People always ask me, “Are you playing a gay character? You are gay? You are straight? Are you this? Emily doesn’t label herself. Y I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with someone’s spirit. Alove is love And that’s something I’ll keep saying».

Kristen Stewart

We close this list of celebrities who do not label their sexuality with Kristen Stewart. The story of the actress nominated for the Oscar awards for his role in spencer is one of the greatest examples of pressure from the entertainment press.

After his breakup with Robert Pattinson, Kristen – and even members of her family – had daily on her heels to 'resolve the doubts' of whether she is lesbian or bisexual.

Kristen has refused to pigeonhole herself into any label. In 2017 she shared with Guardian:

«I don’t want to sound presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so gray. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity.”

Currently, Kristen Stewart maintains a relationship with the screenwriter Dylan Mayer. The happy couple announced their engagement in November 2021.

Do you remember other celebrities and other celebrities who do not label their sexuality?

