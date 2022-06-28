Celebrities and politicians react to the decision to annul the right to abortion in the US

What did the president and former president of the USA say?

Following the ruling overturning the landmark 1973 case and allowing individual states to make their own abortion laws, barak he also shared his disappointment with the ruling, which he said attacks “the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

obama He stated that “the Supreme Court has not only overturned almost 50 years of precedent, but has relegated the most personal decision that someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues, attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intense personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. —Barack Obama (@BarackObama)

June 24, 2022

the current president, Joe Biden He harshly criticized the decision, which he described as the “materialization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court. Today is a sad day for the country, but it does not mean that the fight is over.” She also assured that “now the health and lives of women in this country are at risk.”

He promised his administration will uphold the right of American women to cross state lines for abortions. In the same vein, large US corporations —Starbucks, Tesla, Airbnb and Netflix— pledged to cover the travel expenses of their employees who need to travel to other states to have an abortion.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden joined the condemnations for the decision.

(Chip Somodevilla/©Getty Images 1389742583)



Celebrities raise their voices

Opinions condemning the Supreme Court’s action included celebrities such as Bette Midlerwho via Twitter posted: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States, for its acronym in English) annulled #RoevWadeenshrined in the Constitution as established law for more than 50 years”.

The actress added indignantly: “How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely deaf to the will and even to the real needs of the American people”. In the same social network, Taylor Swift to prison : “I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are.”

The music star lamented that “after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” Viola Davis he also wrote: “Destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people.”

Cyndi Lauperinterpreter of one of the liberation anthems, expressed: “Today is difficult, but we are not finished because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stay united with those who most need our help right now.”