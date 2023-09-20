Celebrities and risky pregnancies

We remember those media artists who faced problems during the sweet wait and were able to move on.

Recently, Kourtney, the oldest woman in the media group made up of Kardashian women, has been in the center of the news after she published a photo of her praying with her husband in a hospital waiting room. It is noteworthy that the woman is expecting her fourth child, the first with musician Travis Baker, who was on an international tour in the old continent, but had to postpone all her work in order to return home and be with her family. Furthermore, the couple is married and living together with their other children from different marriages. Each adult has three successors from other administrations.

After the lesson was postponed and upon returning home, the woman who was in the United States with her mother met her husband and together they decided that it was best to follow the doctor’s instructions. It happens that in a recent pregnancy, there were complications and they had to perform fetal surgery so that everything could continue until the last date of conception for delivery came. This information was given by the cosmetics businesswoman herself, who said that if she had not performed the operation, her life along with that of her child could have been in danger.

She also announced via her active Instagram account, which has millions of followers: “I will be forever grateful to our incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am forever grateful to my husband who came to stay with me in the hospital during the tour and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for helping me through this. The family then decided to take the rest recommended by the experts who advised them during this difficult time and they went home until the time of the child’s birth came. In this way you should remain completely calm and stay away from media noise. Finally, the woman wrote: “Praise God. Leaving the hospital with my baby safely in my womb was a true blessing.”

Kim Kardashian and surrogacy

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for nearly a decade and had two children by natural birth and two more through surrogacy. The latter happened because she suffered from preeclampsia the first time she got pregnant. At that time she said this: “I had preeclampsia, I gave birth six weeks early, the girl (North West) weighed 1.8 kg and I was diagnosed with placenta accreta.” He revealed this in a podcast to which he was invited. She tried again a second time but pregnancy resulted from fertility treatment.

Serena Williams’ Resilience

Just a few weeks ago, top tennis player Serena Williams announced that she will welcome her second daughter, named Adira. On this occasion she had a risk-free pregnancy, with complete normality that also allowed her to work until a few days before giving birth.

It so happens that, unlike the baby, his first heir, named Olympia, who is six years old, did not come into this world with complete peace of mind. Conversely, clots that formed after childbirth and subsequently lodged in the lungs required the athlete to be hospitalized. Similarly, when she gave birth to a child for the first time, her health condition became very weak.

To give voice to the situation she went through with the girl who had just come into this world, the woman decided that she would write an essay for an international magazine revealing the details of her experience where she Will explain what happened and how it was developing. , He also wrote: “Since then, I have been living in fear that they will return. This was nothing isolated; “I have a higher risk of blood clots.”

After this incident, subsequent diagnosis revealed that the patient should have received heparin, a drug that helps with coagulation, but it was not provided and this complicated his health condition. Similarly, due to stress she developed severe cough symptoms, the stitches of the caesarean section became loose and she had to undergo immediate treatment, operation to close them and she also recommended complete rest.

In his speech he revealed: “I was coughing because I had a blood clot in one of my arteries. Doctors also found a hematoma in my stomach and more clots that had to be blocked from reaching my lungs. They then gave him the corresponding medications as well as more studies to be able to make a more accurate diagnosis. Her husband, international businessman Alexis Ohanian, accompanied her throughout the trip.

Salma Hayek, an international context

International actress Salma Hayek is married and at the age of 40 she decided to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. She also wanted to do it naturally but was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which is increased blood sugar. That is why she had to remain under medical supervision throughout her pregnancy. Similarly, she started dieting to protect her and her daughter’s health.

At this stage she was accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault, an international businessman, and after respective treatments they both found a young woman named Valentina Paloma, now a teenager who is working as a young model in the United States and Europe. Is working as. The child was born on Spring Day i.e. 21 September 2007. Once the birth came true, the woman underwent a study, where it was discovered that she no longer had gestational diabetes.