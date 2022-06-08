Celebrities and their eccentric beauty rituals: mask with mayonnaise?

We all have a beauty trick that flatters some part of our body, be it skin, hair, eyelashes, hands, etc. Exactly the same thing happens to celebrities, the only difference is that they really have eccentric beauty rituals.

Whether it’s from a mask with mayonnaise, to not washing your hair for more than two months, her tricks to always look impeccable are beyond belief.

Celebrity beauty tips you might not try

the actress of Love, Rosie She is known in Hollywood for her incredible smile and the carefree way of wearing her hair, because in her it does apply that the “disheveled look” also has its joke, and it is not that she only leaves the house without bathing or brushing it, she simply has a trick to do it.

She rinses her hair with cola after bathing, thus leaving her with a disheveled appearance, according to the interpreter’s own words, she loves to imagine having left the Amazon.

ex of Chris Martin and who shares credits with Robert Downy Junior on the tape, Hombre de HierroIn addition to being a faithful follower of cleanliness, she goes to spa sessions with bees.

In other words, to keep your skin in perfect condition, you use a procedure based on the bites of these insects to help reduce inflammation and scars.

You may also like:

8 body positive celebrities who refuse to change their body



The presenter and also an actor has mentioned in more than one interview that he washes his hair every two months, not before, not after. His bath routine ends after 3 minutes of getting in the shower, so… If you want silky, shiny hair like James Corden, you know what to do.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds and one of the actresses with the most sense of fashion, applies a mayonnaise mask to her hair. The reason? Because her mom taught her how to do it and thanks to that her hair doesn’t dry out or become brittle when she washes it with shampoo.

The Black Widow actress does not use facial cleansers or water to cleanse her face before bed, the special ingredient to look like a goddess is apple cider vinegar, with that she washes her face and according to Johansson, in addition to keeping it soft, keeps it free of impurities.

You may also like:

Hilary Duff and other Hollywood actors who are descendants of royalty



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

