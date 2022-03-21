Celebrities and tourism: 5 success stories

Caribbean News Digital Editorial Office

The hospitality industry is no stranger to celebrity investments. Some celebrities are open and public about their investments. After all, the name recognition of a popular celebrity, as well as the chance to see a star, can be a huge draw for a hospitality and tourism business such as clubs, restaurants and hotels.

Other stars, on the other hand, prefer to remain anonymous, a kind of unusual low profile, where no one outside the circle of those involved knows who the majority partners are.

Caribbean News Digital presents five cases of celebrities who have invested in the hospitality and tourism sector, and who have also achieved great success.

Robert DeNiro

Robert DeNiro is one of the Hollywood celebrities most eager to invest in the hospitality industry. As co-owner of Nobu Hospitality and Nobu Restaurantswith celebrity chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa and others, De Niro has invested in more than 30 restaurants and multiple hotels around the world.

In addition to his investments with Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro owns a small boutique hotel called The Greenwich. Located in Manhattan’s posh Tribeca district, The Greenwich’s past guests have included A-list celebrities like Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert De Niro’s most recent investment is a $250 million partnership with James Packer to create a massive luxury resort on the Caribbean island of Barbuda.

Although this project is currently on hold, due to the extensive damage Barbuda suffered from Hurricane Irma earlier this year, De Niro has committed to not only resuming the resort effort after the restoration, but also to participate in the island recovery efforts.

Leonardo Dicaprio

A few years ago, Leonardo Dicaprio made headlines by buying an entire island in Belize for $1.75 million. At the time, DiCaprio announced his intention to build an eco-conscious resort on this previously unpopulated island.

the complex Blackadore Cove, of 104 acres, will open its doors in 2018 and will include 68 villas that will be built off the coast of the island, on the crystal clear waters of a huge platform. DiCaprio has worked closely with environmentalists, designers, engineers, scientists and landscape architects to create a complex that he says will be “not just environmental, but restorative.”

A committed environmental activist, DiCaprio hopes Blackadore Cove will make an impact on the hospitality and tourism industry around the world. “The main goal,” DiCaprio has said, “is to do something that changes the world.”

Jon Bon Jovi

The investment of Jon Bon Jovi in the hospitality sector it is something different from the other investments that we have seen so far. And it is that, in many ways, the restaurant Soul Kitchen of the Jon Bon Jovi Foundation is as much an investment in the community as it is in a restaurant.

This unique, pay-what-you-want restaurant offers meals prepared by celebrity chefs with no set price. Customers are asked to pay only what they can or to volunteer at the restaurant instead of paying. Clients with economic needs have preference.

Past celebrity chefs include Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio and Todd English. The Jon Bon Jovi Foundation currently operates two Soul Kitchen locations in Bon Jovi’s home state of New Jersey and has served more than 75,500 meals since opening.

Whether in restaurants, hotels, resorts or airlines, celebrity investments can be a huge boon to the hospitality industry. The recent rise of celebrity investors in hospitality and tourism bodes well for the future of the industry as a whole.

Leo Messi

The Argentine soccer star has spent years developing his business facet in style and thanks to his hotel chain MiM Hotelsacquired his sixth property, this time in the Spanish town of Cádiz.

This five-star hotel located near the port of the Spanish city will be reopened in April after all the modifications that have been made and are missing in the following months.

It has 45 spacious rooms with a modern design, but very cozy in a loft style and all of them with impressive views of the port of Sotogrande, the luxurious yachts and the Mediterranean Sea. The hotel also has two restaurants with terraces and a spa.

MiM Hotels is Lionel Messi’s partnership with the Majestic Hotel Group in Barcelona, ​​a hotel group that has six boutique establishments in privileged locations on the Mediterranean coast and islands, as well as in the Aran Valley in the Pyrenees.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The association between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Pestana Hotel Group currently has four hotels, in New York, Madrid, Lisbon and Funchal, in Portugal.

At that time, a single room in Cristiano Ronaldo’s majestic hotel cost 91 dollars, while the suite with more comforts and benefits amounted to 171 dollars a night.

The Manchester United footballer is used to all kinds of luxuries and wants his guests to have them too. Pestana CR7 Marrakesh It has 174 rooms, classified as CR7 Superior Avenue, CR7 Junior Suite, CR7 Junior Suite Avenue, CR7 Suite and CR7 Suite Avenue. As for the price per night, the figure varies depending on the room between 190 and 477 euros.

The luxuries are not only in each of the rooms, the hotel facilities are full of them. Five meeting rooms, a large spa for beauty and wellness treatments, a rooftop pool next to the bar, and a gym with a large number of machines to get in shape.