Celebrities are investing in the MoonPay cryptocurrency exchange

Justin Bieber on his phone at Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022 in Englewood, California. image : Kevin Cox ( fake images )

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency and NFT buying tool, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $86.7 million in a new investment round. investor list More than sixty celebrities, including Bruce Willis, Diplo, Eva Longoria, Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paris Hilton.

MoonPay, which launched in 2019, bills itself as the “PayPal of the crypto space” and said it will simplify the purchase of crypto products by allowing consumers to use credit cards and payment services such as Apple Pay. Users can buy cryptocurrencies in the app through exchanges like Coinbase or buy NFTs on OpenSea. In 2021, MoonPay completed a $555 million Series A funding round, led by venture capital firms, that valued the company at $3.4 billion.

Buy cryptocurrencies with a credit card not popular yet. To buy cryptocurrencies, you usually have to join an exchange first. Some large cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, do not accept credit cards, while others only accept Visa or Mastercard. Worse yet, buyers can bear Two types of fees When using credit cards: exchange service fees and credit card company cash advance fees.

MoonPay has engaged in celebrity endorsements as a way to attract new customers and recruit celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Jimmy Fallon, and Snoop Dogg, to use their services to purchase NFTs from Bored Ape; When the stars shine around unexplained purchases On social media, mmm Male MoonPay. The company was so due to crying In the music video for The Weeknd and Post Malone’s new collaboration, “One Right Now.”

Longoria, Snoop Dogg, Malone and The Weeknd are among the “60 Notable Strategic Investors” in MoonPay’s funding announcement, as are Anthony Kiedis, Ashton Kutcher, Gal Gadot, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Kate Hudson, Maria Sharapova , Matthew McConaughey, Scooter Brown, Steve Aoki and others.

Gizmodo contacted MoonPay to find out if and how these celebrities are compensated for promoting the app; The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, but we’ll update this story if they come back.