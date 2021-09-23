Celebrities at the green table – UrbanPost

Poker has become very popular in recent years, especially after the boom of online casinos that have had the merit of “democratizing” the game, making it accessible to all in an easy and “click-to-click” way. Until a few decades ago, in fact, the casino was an elite environment in which the “beautiful world” was entertained, that is, the high society represented by entrepreneurs, actors and wealthy people in general.

It is therefore not surprising that among the VIPs there is a high percentage of players. And the favorite game of celebrities all over the world is poker and in particular Texas Hold’em, which is the most popular specialty in tournaments around the world. Let’s find out who are the most famous fans of the green table among international actors, sportsmen and TV personalities.

Matt Damon

Among the most famous actors who dabble in poker there is certainly Matt Damon, who is also the protagonist of one of the classic films on poker, that is “Rounders – The Player” of 1998. Just to play the role of the protagonist Mike McDermott in this film, Matt Damon was coached by a true living poker legend, world champion Johnny Chan.

The actor participated in major tournaments as early as the 1990s, such as the 1998 World Series of Poker main event, and has developed his skills further since then. It is also said that a few years ago he was offered a $ 1 million deal from a famous poker room.

Ben Affleck

Award-winning actor, screenwriter, director… and even a poker player. Ben Affleck is known for a passion for the green table, which he shares with childhood friend Matt Damon. It is said that he prefers to play private games with friends and other VIPs for very high amounts, but not infrequently he has shown himself in tournaments obtaining excellent placings. In 2004, he won the California State Poker Championship, defeating 90 players including professional Stan Goldstain, earning $ 356,000 and a place in the next year’s WPT Finals.

Tobey Maguire

Remaining among the actors, another talent of the green table is Tobey Maguire. The interpreter of “Spiderman”, has successfully participated in international events such as the World Poker Tour and the World Series of Poker in the mid-2000s. Among the American celebrities with poker in their blood he is probably the best, as confirmed by numerous “insiders” of private matches between VIPs, and is also appreciated by several professional players including the legend Phil Hellmuth and also the Italian Max Pescatori.

Cameron Diaz

Who said that poker is only a male passion? Even among celebrities there is no shortage of women who delight in Texas Hold’em and among these one of the most famous is certainly Cameron Diaz. It all started with an invitation to a game with other celebrities by Ellen DeGeneres, won by the former Charlie’s Angel. Since then Cameron Diaz has never stopped and never misses an opportunity to sit at the green table. It is said that she often goes to the casino, but that she is not at all attached to money since, according to the most knowledgeable, she would donate a large part of the winnings to charity.

Micheal Phelps

When you have a winning mentality like that of Michael Phelps, it is easy for results to continue to be important even if you change your discipline. This certainly applies to the “Baltimore cannibal”, who is not only the strongest swimmer of all time but also an avid poker player.

Phelps dabbled in Texas Hold’em even when he was still competing – also playing before important competitions such as the semifinals of the 200 butterfly at the Rio 2016 Olympics – but it is since he retired from swimming that he has been able to dedicate himself more to poker. One of his masters is the iconic poker legend Doyle Brunson, with whom he is said to frequent Las Vegas casinos frequently and from whom he is learning the secrets of the trade.

Rafa Nadal

Another top sportsman who is passionate about poker is Rafa Nadal. Considered one of the strongest players in tennis history, the Spanish champion plays a lot online and often participates in tournaments reserved for celebrities. For the moment his priority is the racket, but it is not certain that in the future he can also make a career at the green table.