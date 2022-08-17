Celebrities between surgeries, botox, various regrets and traumatic experiences

In the fight against the passage of time, many stars resort to surgeries and aesthetic treatments that allow them to stop the natural aging of the body . However, many times what appears to be a solution ends up becoming a problem when the retouching is not as expected. Over the years There were several celebrities who regretted having gone through the surgeon and publicly expressed their desire to look more natural, and proudly enjoy the wrinkles and marks that life leaves .

Jane Fonda, the last of the repentant NYT

At 85, the actress, activist and queen of aerobics Jane Fonda has been the last of the famous to speak of regret to undergo cosmetic surgery treatment. “I had a face lift and stopped because I don’t want to look any different. I’m not proud, actually, that I did it”, confessed in an interview published this month in the American edition of Vogue magazine. In an allegation in favor of birthdays, the interpreter has confessed because she would like young people to begin to lose their fear of growing old: “ What matters is not age, not a number. What matters is your health ”.

“I didn’t realize I looked really weird with the pricks and doing all these things to my face that I should never have done to myself,” Cox acknowledged. File, Archive

Courteney Cox has spoken openly about her regret after going under the scalpel . In an interview for The Sunday Times, the unforgettable Monica de friends He was honest about how he unsuccessfully tried to pursue eternal youth through aesthetic treatments: “ There is a moment when you say: ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m starting to look older.’ And you try to chase that youth for years ”, he acknowledged. “I didn’t realize I looked really weird with the pricks and doing all these things to my face that I should never have done to myself.” . He even explained that, once those implants were removed, he considered posting some photos on Instagram to compare before and after. “I would put the following message: ‘The day you realize what your friends are talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I imagine. There came a time when I said, ‘I have to stop. This is crazy”.

Nicole Kidman assured that she did not undergo surgery, but she did try Botox VALERIE MACON – AFP

The actress Nicole Kidman, Oscar winner for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the film The hoursreluctantly confessed in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that she had used Botox in the past, but was not happy with the result: “No surgeries,” she said, but admitted: “ I tried botox unfortunately but I stopped and now I can finally move my face again ”. About her beauty secrets, the Australian alluded to remedies that did not include going through the operating room: “I always wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke and I take care of myself through exercise, I’m very proud of it.”

Jessica Simpson and a treatment that she did not like but lasted four months GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

Singer Jessica Simpson He acknowledged in an interview with the US edition of Glamor magazine in 2016 that he regretted having undergone a restylane treatment an injectable gel to give volume to the lips whose effects are diluted over time: “It seemed false to me,” the singer commented, “ I did not like. But… he disappeared around four months later. My lips returned to what they were. Thanks god! ”.

Cameron Diaz: “I’d rather see my aged face than one that doesn’t belong to me at all” File, Archive

Actress Cameron Diaz has always advocated the importance of accepting age. Proof of this is his book The book of longevity. Live strong, live better; The art of aging well, which he published in 2016. In its pages he encouraged people to look at old age in a positive way. However, the interpreter confessed in Entertainment Tonight in 2014 having once tried botox, something that, like Nicole Kidman or Kim Kardashian, she does not intend to repeat: “It changed my face in such a strange way that I thought: ‘No, I don’t want this’. I’d rather see my aged face than one that doesn’t belong to me at all.” In that same interview, she said that she was delighted with her expression wrinkles, since they were a sign of how much she has laughed and continues to laugh in life.

Gwyneth Paltrow acknowledged that she tried a lot of things and you know what she does not want to try again

Actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow He recounted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that the only aesthetic treatment he regretted was Botox: “I’ve already tried a lot of things, I’m a little scared to go under the knife, but ask me again when I turn 50”, confessed at that time the 29-year-old Oscar-winning interpreter, who at the time of talking about the subject had just of turning 40.” I’m going to try anything. The only thing I will not use again is botox, because she looked crazy, she looked like Joan Rivers! “, he pointed.

Victoria Beckham: “I don’t consider myself beautiful” GROSBY GROUP

In an open letter to her past self, published in the British edition of Vogue magazine in 2017, victoria beckham He gave a series of advice to a young Victoria, among which was not to have surgery on her breasts: “Let your skin breathe, wear less makeup. You’ll always be addicted to hairspray, but you’ll tone it down a bit and you won’t look like you just came out of a drying tunnel anymore. I should probably add: don’t touch your breasts. All these years I’ve been in denial. It’s stupid, a symptom of insecurity. Just celebrate what you have ”, Said the former Spice Girl and current fashion designer.

Jamie Lee Curtis and an aesthetic procedure that led her into a spiral of addictions

Jamie Lee Curtisthe star of the saga Halloween, had bags under the eyes: “I have always had puffy eyes. If you see pictures of me as a child, it always seemed that she had not slept, ”she confessed in an interview for Variety. One night, shooting a scene under strong lighting, the cameraman in charge said that he couldn’t shoot that day because of Lee Curtis’s bags. Because of this, the actress underwent surgery to remove them. During her recovery, she was prescribed a powerful opiate to relieve her pain and that’s where her addiction began. Now Lee Curtis has been sober for more than 20 years and she is especially critical of plastic surgery and the excessive pressure it puts on women: “ This current trend of fillers and easy procedures, this obsession with filters, the things we do to adjust our appearance in Zoom… all of this is killing generations of beauty ”, he confessed in an interview on the Today program. “ Once you touch your face, you never get it back ”, he remarked.

Before and after. Linda Evangelista and an aesthetic treatment that took her away from public life The Grosby Group

which was one of the super model most relevant of the 90s, cute evangelistwalked away from the spotlight for a long time without saying anything. Finally, in September 2021, Evangelista decided to tell what had happened to her in a long text on her Instagram profile: she had had a problem with an aesthetic treatment that separated her from public life by, according to her, “leaving her completely deformed”. and disqualified from practicing his profession. “To all my followers, who have wondered why I haven’t worked while my colleagues’ careers have been on the rise, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured for the liposculpture procedure, which did the opposite of what was promised ”. Cool sculpting or liposculpture is an alternative technique to liposuction -supposedly less invasive and without postoperative- that eliminates localized fat by freezing cells. In his case, the treatment did not work. “ They have left me, as the press has described, unrecognizable ”. Last month he closed that stage by putting an end to the lawsuit he filed against the company that caused the problem.

Melanie Griffith acknowledged the cosmetic touch-ups she had done, but said she didn’t realize how much her face had changed until people started commenting on it. Reuters

Melanie Griffith, one of the most recognizable faces of the late 1980s and early 1990s thanks to movies like Executive Secretary either The tenant, acknowledged in an interview with Porter magazine in 2017 that all the surgeries he had undergone “for more than two decades” had completely changed his face. “I didn’t realize it until people started commenting on it. ‘My God, what has been done?’ That hurt me a lot. I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all the shit the previous doctor had put on my face. Luckily, I look more normal now,” he said.

Mickey Rourke, critic of Tom Cruise Grosby-Group

Mickey Rourke made headlines after its revival with the film The fighter, directed by Darren Aronofsky in 2008 and which earned him a nomination for best actor at the Oscars. Years later, numerous media outlets warned that Rourke was “unrecognizable”, even becoming a source of ridicule on social networks. The reason for this change, as he himself told the British newspaper Daily Mail in 2009, is that during the filming of the film he broke his nose twice: “ I had to undergo five operations to try to fix my nose and a shattered cheekbone ”, he said then and added: “ Most of the operations were to try to repair the mess my face had become from boxing…but I went to the wrong guy ”.

Jennifer Gray had a nose job and that made no one recognize her anymore, she said Instagram

After the worldwide success of Dirty Dancing In the late 1980s, actress Jennifer Gray went under the knife for a nose job. The problem is that that nose had become one of his hallmarks. “I went into surgery a star and came out an anonymous person,” she revealed to The Mirror in 2012. “It was surgery from hell. I will always be that actress who was famous one day and whom no one recognizes anymore because she had a nose job,” she said.