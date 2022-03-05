Celebrities buying followers on Instagram? • Five News

Instagram is becoming increasingly important for celebrities, because, in addition to becoming a source of income, it is the way to keep in touch with their followers. An important part is the amount that you have, which is why many go to buy Instagram followers, a lucrative business, since several companies also use these services on web pages such as Compraseguidores.com. The greater the number of followers, the greater the reputation of the account, whether it is a person or a company, so users will be more likely to follow the account.

1. Zendaya and Gal Gadot

Both actresses are recognized for their participation in superhero movies. Zendaya has around 44 million followers on Instagram, while Gal Gadot has 71.5 million. However, an investigation by the Sortlist agency, which investigated celebrity Instagram accounts to determine how many fake followers they have, found that both have 26% purchased followers.

2.Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians are very popular, but that does not exempt them from buying followers. Khloe, the youngest of the three sisters, has 223 million followers, but around 43% of her followers would not be real, which would show that only 89 million follow her naturally. This figure is still huge, so it is surprising that fake followers are used.

3. Katy Perry

Only 45% of the singer’s followers, with 154 million followers on Instagram and nominated 13 times for the Grammy Awards, have several followers who are bots or fake accounts, which is surprising, since the singer has great fame international.

4. Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Deepika Padukone

Miley has also used this kind of service for her Instagram account, which has about 161 followers, but about 45% of the cases are “zombie” followers, bought and who do not interact as a user who follows for a actual interest.

Other celebrities who would share this same percentage are the singer of Puerto Rican origin Jennifer López, with 197 million followers and Deepika Padukone, a well-known Bollywood actress born in Denmark, who has more than 139 million followers between Instagram.

5. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Kourtney Kardashian

She became known for her role in the Nickelodeon children’s series “Victorius”, which allowed her to enjoy fame and focus on her solo career, which has led her to have 221 million followers on her Instagram account, but like that in the previous cases, a large number of these are bought, around 46%, leaving her with 101.6 million real followers.

For her part, Taylor, considered a queen of pop who usually interacts on her social networks, 46% of the 201 million followers on Instagram are real. This is the same case of another Kardashian, Kourtney, who does not have too many followers in comparison, about 115 thousand followers, but 46% are fake.

6.BTS

The vast majority of celebrities who buy followers have been women from the West, but from the other side of the world they are also interested in maintaining popularity and influence on social networks. The band of the K-pop group has also chosen to buy followers.

Of its 35 million followers, 47% are fake, these being a large part of bots, accounts that are dedicated to advertising in their publications and that are not related to the band.