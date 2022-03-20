Celebrities called to testify in the trial between Depp and Heard

Several celebrities will be called to testify in the trial they hold Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The call to court is scheduled for April 2022.

The court battle originated about six years ago between Depp and Heard will have a new chapter in the courts of the United States. After a series of postponements, the million-dollar defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard in 2019 will go to court.

For the audience have been called family, friends, colleagues and other witnesses that can provide information on the relationship between both actors.

Celebrities such as James Franco, Paul Bettany or Elon Muskdirector of Tesla, in addition to representatives of Walt Disney and Warner Bros., according to the portal Bloomberg. It is known that both Bettany and Franco and Musk will render their version virtually.

During the hearing, it is expected that in addition to the testimonies they will be presented as evidence audios, photos, videos and messages and conversations of Depp and Heard. Among the evidence that will be exposed in the trial, it is expected that chats will be presented between Heard and Jason Momoa and conversations between Depp and writer JK Rowlingaccording to Portal Geek.

The lawsuit started three years ago.

In 2019, the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ filed a lawsuit for defamation against Amber Heard. The incident happened after his ex-wife published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. In the note, the “Aquaman” star recounted how she had been a victim of domestic abuse by Depp.

“I am writing this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I received threats of death”, wrote the actress who saw her role as Mera in the movies in danger ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Justice League’.

In the text, Heard describes herself as a victim of domestic violence from an early age against a system and a culture that, as he explains, protects “men accused of abuse.”

A relationship that ended in lawsuits

Depp and Heard met during the filming of the film ‘The Rum Diary’ (2011). After a few years of dating, the couple married in Los Angeles in 2015.

However, a year later the problems began in the relationship when it was learned that Heard obtained a Restraining order for abuse against Depp.

In 2017, the couple ended their relationship through a divorce settlement outside the courts. Three years later, the couple met in the london courtswhen Depp sued the editor of The Sun over an article in which he referred to the actor as a “wife beater”, but the court ruled in favor of the outlet.

Since then the couple has not stopped denying and launching mutual accusations for domestic violence or infidelityamong which all kinds of evidence have been revealed that will be exposed on April 11 in court.