Celebrities can’t get enough of classic white Reebok sneakers

ads

More On: Celebrity Trends Lady Gaga and Kaley Cuoco Love This Designer’s Wearable Pet Portraits Celebrities Love These Personalized Phone Cases Barbie Girls: Celebrities Bundle Up in Big Pink Coats Style Experts Say that these seven fashion trends will be huge in 2022

We love flashbacks to ’80s fashion, and Reebok’s classic white sneakers ($80) are as comfortable as they are cool.

Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski are among the many stars who have stepped out in Reebok’s famous tan-soled snow sneakers, and the perpetually out-of-stock style is finally back in stock.

Sweeney teamed her white Reeboks with knee-high white socks, an oversized button-down shirt, and a pair of jean shorts in February, looking casually cool as she strolled the sidewalks.

In early 2022, the “Euphoria” star paired her favorite sneakers with a matching White Fox crop top ($45) and Mistress Rocks tan cargo pants ($75).

Sweeney wore a low-cut crop top with her favorite Reeboks in February.BACKGRID

You’re in good company, as many more celebrities have been photographed strolling around in their bright white Reeboks while off duty.

In her pre-royalty days, Meghan Markle used to go to yoga classes or run around Toronto in classic Reebok style, while Witherspoon has taken hers for a bike ride.

Joe Jonas rocked his Reeboks while taking a sunny walk with wife Sophie Turner in February 2022.

P&P/ MEGA

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wore her Reeboks in Toronto.

splashnews.com

Witherspoon is another fan of the classic style.

TheImageDirect.com

Ad Up Next Close JoJo Siwa Confirms She’s In A Relationship Again After Kylie Prew Breakup The “Dance Moms” alum confirmed in November 2021 that she… 3

See presentation

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email this to a friend (Opens in a new window) new window)Click to copy URL Announcement March 31, 2022

The unisex shoe has also proven a hit with male celebrities like Joe Jonas, who frequently wears his Reeboks with his wife, Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Proving that a true classic never goes out of style, the brand’s famous white sneakers were out of stock for weeks, but the shoes were finally restocked on Thursday.

Better grab your pair before they run off again.

Reebok Classic Leather Shoes ($80) Reebok Shop Now

ads