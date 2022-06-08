Celebrities celebrate that Johnny Depp won lawsuit against Amber Heard

Before the announcement of the victory of Johnny Depp on Amber Heardseveral celebrities, models and actors were present on social networks to applaud the final verdict and express their support for the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean, who thanked the jury for giving him back life after being targeted “serious criminal charges” that damaged his reputation.

Naomi Campbell was one of the first to congratulate Johnny Depp. The British supermodel wrote in her stories of Instagram a subtle message in which only the name of the actor is read, also in the publication of Depp’s statement he left some heart emoticons as proof of his affection.

Sharon Osbourne She said she was happy for Depp’s victory, although she mentioned that the result took her by surprise. “Wow, it wasn’t what I expected, I mean, I wanted Johnny to win, but I didn’t expect him to,” she admitted on Talk TV.

The actress Ashley Bensonknown for her participation in Pretty Little Liarsshared a photograph of Johnny Depp in his account that he titled with the word: “Yes”, he even spread the actor’s reaction after winning the defamation lawsuit and expressed his support directly on his Instagram account.

the comedian morgana robinson He congratulated him with a series of hearts and a text in which he alluded to an iconic Depp character. “We love you Eduardo Scissorhands,” he wrote. For her part, the actress Gia Caranofrom The Mandalorian, released the statements of the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Others who supported the jury’s decision in favor of Depp were the actors Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Emma Robertswho “liked” the posting of their statement, the Mexican did the same Angela Aguilar.

How much money will Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp

Although neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard were completely victorious in the trial they faced over two months, since both were found guilty of defamationthe actor has achieved his goal: to distance himself from the complaint of abuse by his ex-wife.

The final deliberation points out that the star of Aquaman must give her ex-husband $15 million for damages, while Johnny Depp will have to pay 2 million dollarsthis because she was found to defame the actress through her lawyer ADam Waldmanwho called Heard’s accusations of abuse in Daily Mail.

what isIt is a fact that neither career will be the same after a legal battle that exposed questionable and aggressive behavior from both. Both have lost million-dollar contracts and film projects, and their reputations have been seriously damaged.

