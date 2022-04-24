Celebrities committed to the environment

In recent years the environmental concerns have become one of the main interests of the population and are most often implemented sustainable practices and friendly with planet.

Many celebrities are also contributing their grain of sand and have brought their environmental activism to the activity in which they develop such as art, fashion, music, entertainment and others.

All these actions have a common objective, to mitigate the impact of human activities on the planet and protect the environment.

In this sense, we list some celebrities who are taking advantage of their media exposure to promote actions aimed at protecting and reducing the negative impact on the planet.

Coldplay

Currently the British band, led by Chris Martinis making his most sustainable tour, “Music of the Spheres”implementing new ways to reduce carbon emissions.

The tour, which will run until October, gives priority to the environment following three principles: Reduce, by reducing emissions of carbon of the tour by 50%; reinvent, supporting new technologies green; and restore, financing sustainability projects based on the nature and technology.

The band’s world tour will be powered almost 100% by renewable energy, they developed together with BMW a rechargeable battery that works with recycled cooking oilsolar energy and the kinetic energy that is produced from the movement of the public.’

Emma Watson

In 2020, Watson joined the board of directors of Kering, one of the largest conglomerates in the fashion industryas president of the Sustainability Committee.

Watson is an activist for the sustainable fashion and has set out to turn the industry in a greener direction. “In truth, we can all lead fashion towards a more ethical and sustainable horizon. By choosing to wear clothes from brands that use creative production methods and innovative or recycling, swapping or saving,” he said in 2019.

Justin Timberlake

The Environmental Media Association (EMA) awarded, in 2011, the futere awardrecognition given to the environmental leaders who work in the entertainment industry.

The EMA Awards highlighted the efforts of the musician to reduce the carbon footprint of their tours, their support of environmental causes and the construction of a golf course under strict ecological standards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elsa Pataky

Pataky’s passion for environmental actions is well known, he has declared himself as ecologisthas participated in strikes for the planet and has represented numerous associations in defense of the environment.

Pataky and her family reside in a shelter in Byron Bay, Australia, taking care of the animals on their farm and promoting organic agriculture and sustainable.

Alejandro Sanz

The Spanish musician has used his social networks to publish some videos about the symptoms of the climate crisis and how we should react and mobilize in the face of this planetary emergency.

