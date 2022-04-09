Celebrities confirm it: frosting eyeshadows are back

Surely the millennials and generation Z believed that the eye makeup that Hailey Bieber, Zendaya or Gigi Hadid have subscribed to is the latest trend for this springbut before them, in the nineties, Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears put into orbit the cold-toned metallic shadows known as frosting. The frosty effect on the eyes gives a brutal luminosity to the look, a trend refreshing ideal for spring through pinks, lilacs, whites, silvers and lighter blues.

Thanks to Doniella Davy’s teacher, the makeup artist from euphoriathese types of shadows have been resurrected after two decades relegated to a second or third plane in favor of matte finishes or, at most, satin and warm and vibrant tones. World-renowned makeup artists such as Mary Phillips or Patrick Ta have put their hands to work on the faces of celebrities who attend the most popular events, such as the Oscars or the Grammys. Thus, the #euphoriamakeup movement that has permeated the new generations is joined by the impulse of the reach of the most mediatic red carpets with new techniques that update the frosting shadows and their application.

With glitter stickers

The rhinestone stickers that turn eye makeup into a work of jewelry are enhanced by the application of white or silver shadows like those of Dua Lipa.

faded and contrasting

Zendaya stands as the ideal model for the return of frosting shadows, innovating in the combination of this type of makeup with classic colors such as black, creating a striking contrast.

wet finish

In contrast to a matte skin treatment, Gigi Hadid shows off the shimmering finish of frosting eyeshadows (in pink tones) with a crystallized look, simulating the thaw in spring.

Lighter eyes

Applied as the looks Ariana GrandeStarting from the movable eyelid and fading towards the arch of the eyebrow, the gaze becomes a focus of light, especially accentuated just above the upper lash line.

