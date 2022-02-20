Celebrities criticized for offending minorities with the roles they accepted

Universal / Via youtube.com



When Jared was scolded by a trans activist at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuoso Awards in 2014 for his controversial role, he said, “Don’t I deserve to play that character because I’m a man?” as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, would you hold that against someone who happens to be gay or lesbian? That they can’t play a straight role? That would make sure that gay people, people who aren’t straight, people who are like Rayons of the world, never get a chance to play back and explore parts of said art.”