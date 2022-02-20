Celebrities criticized for offending minorities with the roles they accepted

With the special participation of Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, James Corden and more.

One of the problems with Hollywood is the fact that marginalized communities are very often played by non-marginalized actors who are rich and slightly out of touch with reality. Message to casting directors: There are plenty of actors from underserved communities ready to break out in these roles!

Here are 15 times celebrities ended up in the water for the roles they accepted:

1.

Helen Mirren (who is not Jewish) recently faced backlash for playing Golda Meir, Israel’s former prime minister, in Goldaa film that will be released in 2022.

“It was certainly something I asked before I accepted the role,” Helen told the Daily Mail. “I said, ‘Look, Guy [Nattiv, el director del film], I am not Jewish. And if you want to think about it and decide to go in another direction, I won’t hold a grudge against you. I’ll totally understand.'” And he went on, “But he was very determined that I was going to be the one to play that role, so we did.”

two.

Scarlett Johansson was confronted over the filmic whitewashing of her Asian character Motoko Kusanagi in the 2017 film, Ghost in the Shell.

“I certainly would never brag about playing another race. Diversity is important in Hollywood and I would never want to feel like I played a character that was offensive,” Scarlett told Marie Claire.

3.

And Scarlett got backlash again in 2020 for agreeing to play Dante “Tex” Gill, a trans man, in Rub & Tug.

After being confronted, Scarlett told Bustle that the naysayers should “direct [su atención] to reps for Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman and ask for their comments.” He later apologized for that comment, telling Vanity Fair, “In hindsight, I mishandled the situation. I was not sensitive in my initial reaction. I wasn’t fully aware of how the trans community felt about [Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto y Felicity Huffman] and to cis actors in general who play transgender roles.”

Four.

Dakota Johnson was recently criticized for “making disabilities invisible” after being cast as Madame Web, a blind old woman who was able to predict the future.

5.

Benedict Cumberbatch faced criticism for his portrayal of a non-binary character in Zoolander 2.

“There was a lot of criticism about that role, which is understandable now,” Benedict told Variety in a recent interview. “I think in this era, my role would never have been played by someone who wasn’t a trans actor,” he said. “But I remember back then I didn’t necessarily think about that and it was more of two heteronormative clichés that didn’t understand this new diverse world. But it backfired on us a little bit.”

6.

Eddie Redmayne, who is cisgender, was heavily criticized for playing a trans woman in the 2015 film, the danish girl.

“Now I wouldn’t take that role,” Eddie told the Sunday Times. “I made that movie with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake.”

7.

Emma Stone was also confronted for film whitewashing due to her portrayal of Allison Ng, a Chinese, Hawaiian, and Swedish character, in the 2015 film, Hello.

“I learned, on a macro level, about the insane history of film whitewashing in Hollywood and how widespread that problem really is. That sparked a conversation that is very important,” Emma told News.com.au.

8.

James Corden, who is straight and married to a woman, faced backlash for his “stereotypical” and “offensive” portrayal of Barry Glickman, a gay man, in the 2020 film, avg

James did not respond to the negative comments, but he did receive a Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

9.

And in 2018, another straight man, Jack Whitehall, came close to playing Disney’s first openly gay character in The Jungle Cruise.

Whitehall did not respond to negative comments. But he ended up playing the role of MacGregor Houghton, and while that character was implicitly gay, they didn’t specifically express that in the movie.

10.

Jared Leto, who is cis, was criticized for his portrayal of Rayon, a trans woman, in the 2013 film, Dallas Buyers Club.

When Jared was scolded by a trans activist at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuoso Awards in 2014 for his controversial role, he said, “Don’t I deserve to play that character because I’m a man?” as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, would you hold that against someone who happens to be gay or lesbian? That they can’t play a straight role? That would make sure that gay people, people who aren’t straight, people who are like Rayons of the world, never get a chance to play back and explore parts of said art.”

eleven.

Johnny Depp faced criticism for his portrayal of a Native American in the 2013 film, The Lone Ranger.

“As long as movies have existed, Native Americans have been treated very poorly by Hollywood. What I wanted to do was play Tonto, not as a sidekick, as a, ‘Go get me a soda, boy!’ but as a warrior with integrity and dignity. It’s my two cents to try and make amends for past mistakes,” he told Indian Country Today.

12.

Jake Gyllenhaal was criticized for playing a Persian man in The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2010.

Reflecting on his role, he told Yahoo Entertainment: “I spend a lot of time trying to be very considerate about the roles I choose and why I choose them.”

13.

Elizabeth Taylor caused controversy with her portrayal of Cleopatra, the title role in the 1963 film.

Elizabeth never commented on it.

14.

Kevin McHale ended up in the water for his portrayal of Artie Abrams, a character who uses a wheelchair in glee.

Kevin has not commented on the controversy or apologized for it.

fifteen.

And finally, Angelina Jolie was criticized for her portrayal of journalism icon Mariane Pearl, who is of African, Chinese, Cuban, and Dutch descent, in the 2007 film, All heart.

Angelina has never apologized or commented on it.

What do you think of these papers and the apologies of the interpreters? Let us know in the comments!

This post was translated from English.

