Celebrities criticized for offending minorities with the roles they accepted

One of the problems with Hollywood is the fact that marginalized communities are very often played by non-marginalized actors who are rich and slightly out of touch with reality. Message to casting directors: There are plenty of actors from underserved communities ready to break out in these roles!
Here are 15 times celebrities ended up in the water for the roles they accepted:
1.
Helen Mirren (who is not Jewish) recently faced backlash for playing Golda Meir, Israel’s former prime minister, in Goldaa film that will be released in 2022.
two.
Scarlett Johansson was confronted over the filmic whitewashing of her Asian character Motoko Kusanagi in the 2017 film, Ghost in the Shell.
3.
And Scarlett got backlash again in 2020 for agreeing to play Dante “Tex” Gill, a trans man, in Rub & Tug.
Four.
Dakota Johnson was recently criticized for “making disabilities invisible” after being cast as Madame Web, a blind old woman who was able to predict the future.
5.
Benedict Cumberbatch faced criticism for his portrayal of a non-binary character in Zoolander 2.
6.
Eddie Redmayne, who is cisgender, was heavily criticized for playing a trans woman in the 2015 film, the danish girl.
7.
Emma Stone was also confronted for film whitewashing due to her portrayal of Allison Ng, a Chinese, Hawaiian, and Swedish character, in the 2015 film, Hello.
8.
James Corden, who is straight and married to a woman, faced backlash for his “stereotypical” and “offensive” portrayal of Barry Glickman, a gay man, in the 2020 film, avg
9.
And in 2018, another straight man, Jack Whitehall, came close to playing Disney’s first openly gay character in The Jungle Cruise.
10.
Jared Leto, who is cis, was criticized for his portrayal of Rayon, a trans woman, in the 2013 film, Dallas Buyers Club.
eleven.
Johnny Depp faced criticism for his portrayal of a Native American in the 2013 film, The Lone Ranger.
12.
Jake Gyllenhaal was criticized for playing a Persian man in The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2010.
13.
Elizabeth Taylor caused controversy with her portrayal of Cleopatra, the title role in the 1963 film.
14.
Kevin McHale ended up in the water for his portrayal of Artie Abrams, a character who uses a wheelchair in glee.
fifteen.
And finally, Angelina Jolie was criticized for her portrayal of journalism icon Mariane Pearl, who is of African, Chinese, Cuban, and Dutch descent, in the 2007 film, All heart.
What do you think of these papers and the apologies of the interpreters? Let us know in the comments!
This post was translated from English.
