Celebrities demonstrate against the repeal of abortion in the US

The media highlighted, among others, the message published by the actress Sarah Michelle Gellarwho said that “Maybe one day, women in America will have as many rights as guns”.

Many celebrities have added their voices to express their discontent, frustration and revulsion that the Supreme Court’s decision caused them.

Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davissaid she was “broken inside”. Jessica Biel used the term “enraged”, while the also winner of the Oscar, Ariana DeBosewas left speechless by the decision made on Friday that will give the states of the American Union the power to enforce their own abortion laws.

The vocalist of Green DayBillie Joe Armstrong, assured this weekend, during a concert in London, that he will renounce US citizenship in the face of the Supreme Court’s ruling. In 2004, the band released their seventh studio album, titled american idiotwith which they indicated the repudiation they felt for the government of the then president George W Bush.