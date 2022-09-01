Celebrities do “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge on TikTok

Hollywood celebrities and famous singers have shared a challenge on their networks where they show their teenage photos

The best-known celebrities in the world joined the TikTok challenge “Teenage Dirtbag” (teenage trash), where photos of how they looked when they were in the 90s and 2000s are shown.

Among the celebrities who used the trending sound of the song by Wheatus from the year 2000, they find each other Madonna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, or Kevin Bacon.

READ: Shakira had an affair with Rafa Nadal? Paparazzi reveals alleged relationship

The most shared videos by celebrities received the most likes, such as those of Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner or Joe Jonas.

These were the tiktoks that celebrities uploaded on their social networks:

Christina Aguilera He shared photos from his “Dirrty” era when he had blonde hair and black highlights.

kevin bacon He shared photos from the movie “Footloose” and some more from his past.

the teenager Lindsay Lohan was shared by the current one, using photos of galas and the movie “Mean Girls”.

Also Jessica Alba He decided to share photos from his youth, and made his own video.

ALSO: Anahí and Dulce María will join their voices in a new song

madonna He posted a clip titled “The Original Teenage Dirtbag Photos” where he showed off his 80s-era photos.

The youngest, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato shared photos of their youth on the Disney Channel.

RETURN TO HOME