Celebrities enjoy tennis at Wimbledon

The final of the Wimbledon tournament is played today, Sunday, and the eyes will not only be directed to the court. The stands will be filled, one more day, with familiar faces. Beyond the sporting duel, the prestigious competition on grass in the United Kingdom becomes every year at this time a showcase where celebrities of all kinds, who come to enjoy the game of the best tennis players in the world, exhibit themselves, alone or in company , offering images to remember.

Sienna Miller takes a selfie with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and behind them her ex-partner, Tom Sturridge, and his girlfriend, Alexa Chung Wire Image

Among the most striking is the one starring the actress Sienna Miller, who attended a few days ago accompanied by her boyfriend, Oli Green. Behind her seat was her ex-partner and father of her only daughter, British actor Tom Sturridge, who in turn attended with his girlfriend, model and influencer Alexa Chung. To immortalize the moment, Sienna did not hesitate to take out her cell phone and take a joint selfie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, regulars in the stands of the All England Lawn Tennis GETTY

In the stands of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club it has also been possible to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, unconditional supporters of the event. Kate Middleton starred in a nice image during the quarterfinal match, played on Tuesday, between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Italian Jannik Sinner.

Dressed in a blue polka dot design by Alessandra Rich, and accompanied by her husband, Prince William, the Duchess blew a kiss in the air to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who were seated in the same box. One day before the assistance of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate’s little brother, James, attended accompanied by his wife Alizée Thevenet, a financial analyst of French origin.

Tom Cruise attended the women’s final on Sunday SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The women’s final played yesterday was attended by Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, another tournament regular, and actresses Jodie Comer and Maggie Smith.

Mery Perelló, wife of Rafael Nadal, wore a maternity figure GTRES

In the quarterfinal match between Rafa Nadal and Taylor Fritz, the wife of the Spanish tennis player, Mery Perelló, reappeared in the stands, wearing a maternity figure with a gray shirt and a black leather jacket. In a few months the first child of the couple, who has been in a relationship for 18 years and almost three of marriage, will be born. Along with Mery were Sebastián and Maribel Nadal, Rafa’s father and sister, always offering their support to the Manacorí.

Talulah Riley, ex of Elon Musk, with her boyfriend, actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster GETTY

Oblivious to the news of a new double paternity of her ex-husband Elon Musk, Talulah Riley, who married the tycoon twice, has been seen very relaxed. The British actress was very affectionate with her boyfriend, the British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who became famous when he starred as a child. Love Actually.

David Beckham with his mother, Sandra Beckham GETTY

Another of the attendees was Elias Balthasar Becker, son of the German tennis player Boris Becker, 21 years old, who came with his mother, Barbara Feltus, with whom the athlete was married for eight years. Another regular at the tournament, former soccer player David Beckham was delighted accompanied by his mother, Sandra Beckham.

Ian McKellen and Lady Gabriella Windsor GETTY

British actor Sir Ian McKellen did not miss a detail with binoculars in hand with Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of the princess and Prince Michael of Kent, Elizabeth II’s cousin.

Anna Wintour, editor of ‘Vogue’ GETTY

Anna Wintour, editor of fashion; Spice Girl Melanie C; actress Michelle Dockery downton abbey, accompanied by her boyfriend, Jasper Waller-Bridge, creative director and brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge; the singer Cliff Richard and the model, icon of the sixties, Twiggy, have been other celebrities who have enjoyed this year’s tournament.