Celebrities fight addictions

These days, Raúl Araiza grabbed the spotlight after revealing that alcohol addiction affected his life again.

The driver and actor is not the only celebrity who has had to face this problem or others related to drugs or mental conflicts.

Two decades ago, the life of Robert Downey Junior was not going well, because he had been trapped by the drugs to which he had been induced by his father. Judged in California for possession of them and even fleeing from a detoxification clinic, his future was not promising, but a friend and a woman, with whom he fell in love, ended up making him understand the risk he was living.

In 2002 he announced that he had finished his rehabilitation and began to accept minor and medium characters, until in 2008 he accepted Iron Man, not knowing that he would become a fundamental character in his life.

Drew Barrymore was just 13 years old and all the success and attention that ET the alien had generated from her childhood, led her to become intoxicated with alcohol, undergoing rehabilitation.

Years later he relapsed again and by his own decision he returned to a specialized clinic. His life changed after that, as he produced several things including Charlie’s Angels and won a Golden Globe for his acting work in Gray Gardens.

The actor, Zac Efron, was marked by the early success of his life, High School Musical. Drinks and drugs made him hardly sleep.

So, encouraged by friends and family, he entered a clinic dedicated to alcoholics and began to use exercise as an outlet, which later turned into a passion. He has now said that, when he is not working, he goes to bed at 9:00 at night.

Founder of Timbiriche in the early 1980s, Sasha Sokol succumbed to drug and eating problems when she reached adulthood.

He has recognized that there were days when he only spent it in an inconvenient state, without caring about anything. She was a drug subject for five years and in 1993 she decided to enter a US clinic, because there, without having the fame of Mexico, she would be treated like a traditional patient.

Samuel L. Jackson changed his life the day his wife and daughter found him unconscious on the floor of their home and called a friend who specializes in dealing with drug dependency.

The Star Wars and Pulp Fiction actor had spent several years between substances and alcohol. That day he was found, he had had enough of tequila and used drugs. Hours later he was in a rehab clinic. More than two decades have passed and he is far from addictions.

Former Disney girl Demi Lovato has battled addiction. In 2010 she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers to go into hospital for emotional and physical problems and eight years later, she accepted that she had relapsed into alcoholism problems, as well as being hospitalized for a fentanyl overdose. She entered rehabilitation and has declared that it is a constant struggle that she must have in order not to relapse.

Demi Moore, one of the most helpful faces in the 80s and 90s, battled at that time for her addictions to drugs and alcohol, having to enter a rehabilitation center. But a decade ago she relapsed again and it was when she openly spoke about her problems that she faced so harshly that an association for recovered women gave her the 2018 Woman of the Year award.

