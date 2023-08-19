celebrities | Lightning Weddings: From Britney Spears’s 55 Hours to Pedro J. After living together for 3 months with Agatha

In this World celebrities Sometimes marriages last less than a diet. Express couplets, ‘here I hold you, here I marry you in Las Vegas’, abound in the famous ones of coated paper., There are people who split months after saying ‘yes, I do’, but there are others who don’t even go beyond the honeymoon. they are very common In Hollywood, where reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, and it could be the plot of a movie with no happy ending. but we also have shining example on the national scene,





we review seven of the shortest-lived unions of celebritiesthat lasts Between 55 hours and less than one calendar,

Britney Spears & Jason Alexander: 55 Hours After being freed from the unjust guardianship imposed on her by her father for nearly three decades, Britney Spears She is married to her personal trainer, model and aspiring actor Sam Asghari., The marriage has lasted 14 months. Earlier they were married from 2004 to 2007 kevin federline, one of the dancers in her chorus, and the father of her two sons, Jaden and Sean. And, before that, when she was 22, she married a childhood friend, Jason Alexander. This was after a crazy night of fun and lots of alcohol in Las Vegas. Ohthey didn’t even last three days, Alexander was the man who tried to break into the pop princess’s last wedding armed with a knife And with the intention of broadcasting the event on Instagram. They arrested him and sentenced him with a restraining order.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: 108 Days After two years of courtship, Nicolas Cage and the missing daughter of the King of the Rock, Lisa Marie Presley, They were married in 2002 in Hawaii, but only lived together for 108 days. Although she previously explained that they “never” should have married, years later she gave a different version: “He called me to say he was sorry, he wished he hadn’t done it… and things like that. You can ‘don’t be angry, call me after four days and hope that everything will be fine again.’ Search They followed it up again in 2019 with another fleeting marriage, when they married in Las Vegas in a drunken brawl. makeup artist Erika Koike, the pantomime ran for four days,

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: 8 months

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 Days Almost no one remembers this now, but Kim, the head of the Kardashian clan, married NBA player in 2011 Chris Humphreys, after a brief courtship of six months. But second marriage of influencer it only lasted 72 days (Unlike the divorce process, which took him 500 days). three years later he married her rapper kanye westWith whom he also got divorced.

again

Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd: 218 Days before them marc anthony and ben affleck dating (On Two Occasions) Jennifer Lopez Fell In Love With A Choreographer Chris Judd, Dancer starred in JLo’s music video love costs nothing And thus began Romance, a classic in the world of artistry. They got married in September 2001 and got divorced after 218 days. Apparently, he did not take well to the harassment of fame and paparazzi: “It is very difficult, you feel that your privacy has been violated and you are no longer a normal person (…). Our marriage was a circus. I think many people were arrested while trying to infiltrate and we also rented the airfield. Too much,” she cried.

Pedro J. Ramirez and Agatha Ruiz de la Prada: 3 months and 1 day After a lifetime of togetherness, 30 years, two kids (Tristan and Cosima), and recovering from all the sex tape scandals, the elite designer and director of Colored Hearts from Spain They secretly got married in the summer of 2016. she had rejected the offer several times, Perhaps because of the deep scars of his parents’ separation. Finally he agreed, but ‘Anonymous’, as he later christened him, asked him to Divorce after three months, exactly a year later she married a lawyer cruz sanchez de lara,