Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian love Hanes tank tops

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

When it comes to celebrity-loved basics, it’s hard to top this tank top.

Olivia Wilde, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are among the many celebs who have styled Hanes’ White Tanks ($9 for a 5-pack) with polished, casual looks.

Wilde dressed up his own with faded jeans and a Balenciaga blazer ($3,050) at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Tuesday, doubling the look two days later with a similar jacket and jeans combo in New York.

As for other ways to wear the style staple? Don’t worry (darling), Wilde is taking care of us.

She’s made this piece a wardrobe staple lately, whether teaming it with a sparkling Anita Ko bracelet ($7,250) in Venice or wide-leg white pants at a screening. in Los Angeles of “Don’t Worry Darling”.

Maybe the ‘Booksmart’ director is taking a page from Kourtney Kardashian’s book; the star once shared with Poosh that she buys tank top packs in XS “so they’re super fitted and cropped.” (His favorites come in kids’ sizes, so be sure to size up if you’re looking for a looser fit.)

Amazon

Hanes Boys White Tank Tops ($9 for a 5-pack)

More recently, the reality TV star brought some edge to the classic top by wearing it with cut-out Courrèges pants and a leather jacket in an Instagram photo earlier this month.

Kendall Jenner also likes to mix designer duds with her cheap tanks. CG pictures

As with many styles, a love for timeless tank tops seems to run in the Kardashian-Jenner family; Kendall Jenner has also sported both cropped and full-length versions on several occasions.

But perhaps the most creative celebrity Hanes fan is Julia Fox, who added a DIY — and super bare — element to the men’s version of the tank top ($11 for a 3-pack) in March.

Hanes Men’s Multi-Pack A-Shirt ($11 for a 3-pack)

“What’s fun about it is you can really decide if you want it to be a bra, or if you want it to be a crop top,” she told followers of Instagram by turning her tank top (in a size small) into “a cute little ensemble” with a few simple cuts.

Whoever you take inspiration from, one thing is certain: there are plenty of ways to make this celebrity-approved basic, well, anything but basic.