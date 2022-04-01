Celebrities Love Reebok’s Classic White Sneakers

We love flashbacks to ’80s fashion, and Reebok’s Classic White Sneakers ($80) are as comfortable as they are cool.

Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski are among the many stars who have stepped out in Reebok’s famous tan-soled snow sneakers, and the perpetually out-of-stock style is finally back in stock.

Sweeney teamed her white Reeboks with knee-high white socks, an oversized button-down shirt, and a pair of jean shorts in February, looking casually cool as she strolled the sidewalks.

In early 2022, the “Euphoria” star paired her favorite sneakers with a white fox crop top ($45) and tan cargo pants by Mistress Rocks ($75).

Sweeney wore a low-cut crop top with her favorite Reeboks in February. RACK

You’re in good company, as many more celebrities have been photographed strolling around in their bright white Reeboks while off duty.

In her pre-royalty days, Meghan Markle used to go to yoga classes or run around Toronto in classic Reebok style, while Witherspoon has taken hers for a bike ride.

The unisex shoe has also proven a hit with male celebrities like Joe Jonas, who frequently wears his Reeboks with his wife, Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Proving that a true classic never goes out of style, the brand’s famous white sneakers were out of stock for weeks, but the shoes were finally restocked on Thursday.

Better grab your pair before they run off again.