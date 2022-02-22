Celebrities of the two thousand: photos then and now

No one fools us, Frankie Muniz’s photos are clearly a day apart. Truth? 😰

1.

Nelly before:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nelly now:

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

two.

Mandy Moore before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Mandy Moore now:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

3.

Ashanti before:

Kmazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashanti now:

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Four.

Jesse Bradford before:

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jesse Bradford now:

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

5.

Fred Durst before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Fred Durst now:

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

6.

Cameron Diaz before:

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz now:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

7.

Johnny Knoxville before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnny Knoxville now:

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

8.

Kelly Clarkson before:

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson now:

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9.

Frankie Muniz before:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Frankie Muniz now:

Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

10.

Craig David before:

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Craig David now:

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

eleven.

Vanessa Carlton before:

Anthony Harvey — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

12.

Sean William Scott before:

Robert Mora/Getty Images

Sean William Scott now:

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

13.

Alexis Bledel before:

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel now:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

14.

Tom Welling before:

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Tom Welling now:

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

fifteen.

Jennifer Love Hewitt before:

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt now:

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage/Getty Images

16.

Mario before:

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images

17.

Eminem before:

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Eminem now:

Kurt Krieger — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

18.

Chad Michael Murray before:

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray now:

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

19.

Avril Lavigne before:

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne now:

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

twenty.

Jessica Alba before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Alba now:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Cam’ron before:

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Cam’ron now:

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

22.

Nicole Richie before:

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Richie now:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

23.

Hilary Duff before:

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Hilary Duff now:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

24.

Gwen Stefani before:

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani now:

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

25.

Lindsay Lohan before:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan now:

James Gourley/Getty Images

26.

Missy Elliott before:

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Missy Elliott now:

Noam Galai/Getty Images

27.

Enrique Iglesias before:

Anthony Harvey – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias now:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

28.

Michelle Trachtenberg before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg now:

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

29.

Kelly Osbourne before:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne now:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

30.

Chris Klein before:

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images

Chris Klein now:

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

31.

Kristin Kreuk before:

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Kristin Kreuk now:

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

32.

Ashton Kutcher before:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher now:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

33.

Wilmer Valderrama before:

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama now:

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

3. 4.

Steve-O before:

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Steve-O now:

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

Source link

