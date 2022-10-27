Celebrities of Ukrainian origin demonstrate publicly against the war

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24, many international public figures have chosen to claim their Ukrainian origins through social networks, events and the media to show their solidarity with the country.

Here are some of them:

Mila Kunis

The actress was born in Chernivtsi in 1983, when Ukraine was still part of the USSR. However, Ella Kunis left her homeland for the United States when she was 7 years old. Years later, she made the leap to fame for her performance in `the black swan´, where he received a nomination for the Golden Globes.

The actress has used her social networks since the beginning of the war to ask for support for her homeland. She has done it, specifically, through a series of images on her Instagram account in which she has compared the bombings in Ukrainian territory with those experienced by the city of London during the Second World War; as well as remembering the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe.

Mila Jovovich

Mila Jovovich. Photo: Marc Piasecki.

Born in 1975 in Soviet Ukraine, the country where she spent the first years of her childhood. Born to a Russian mother and a Serbian father, she began her career as a model at the age of 11. In 1981 she obtained American citizenship and in 2002 she achieved stardom by becoming the protagonist of the fIlme of horror `Resident Evil´.

Through her Intagram account, the model and actress has published an emotional message showing the deep pain she feels for the situation in her country: «[…] My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred shards around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And always, the people pay with bloodshed and tears.

Bertha Vazquez

Bertha Vazquez. Photo: Josefina Blanco.

The actress, whose real name is Birtukan Tibebe, was born in kyiv in 1992, the daughter of an Ethiopian father and a Ukrainian mother. However, Ella Vázquez grew up in Spain, where she became known years later for playing Rizos in the series Vis a Vis.

The young woman has remembered through her profile on the social network Instagram her first years of life in the Ukrainian capital.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga. Photo: Lev Radin.

The actress known for starring in the horror film ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Up in the air’ or ‘The Warren File’ was born in New Jersey, the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants. Farmiga was raised in a Ukrainian Catholic home and did not speak English until the age of six.

The American has joined the wave of solidarity through Instagram and has left an image of the Ukrainian flag with a message in her mother tongue in which a stanza of the national anthem can be read: «The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet.”

Dustin Hoffmann

Dustin Hoffmann. Photo: Myles Aronowitz.

The actor born in 1937 also has Ukrainian origins. The Hoffman grandparents were Ukrainian Jews who emigrated from a city near kyiv to Chicago due to anti-Semitic persecution. His grandfather, Frank Hoffman, was assassinated during the Russian Revolution upon returning to the Ukraine.

Katherine Winnick

Katheryn Winnick. Photo: Mohammad Javad Abjoushak.

This Canadian actress known for her role in the series `Vikings´ is the daughter of Ukrainian parents. Winnick speaks Ukrainian as a first language. Through her Instagram account, she wanted to share her support with the country of her family, claiming that Ukraine is a peaceful country that does not deserve war. In addition, he has also participated in acts of support for the cause.

David Duchevy

David Duchevny. Photo: Matthew Eisman.

Duchovny did not find out about the origins of his family until 2014. The 61-year-old actor, known for his roles in series such as `The X Files´ or `Californication´, affirms that he grew up thinking he was Russian.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko. Photo: SMG.

The former Bond girl was born in 1979 in Berdyansk, a territory of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The actress and model has shared a message of solidarity through her Instagram account, praying for the Ukrainian population and her safety.

Ana Layevska

Ana Layevska. Photo: Zuma Press.

The soap opera actress was born in kyiv but moved to Mexico when she was only nine years old. Layevska used her Instagram to post a message talking about the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Klichko

Wladimir Klitschko. Photo: Sascha Steinbach

The former world boxing champion was born in Ukraine in 1976. After the start of the conflict, Klichkó enlisted as a soldier in the Ukrainian Army.

Famous Ukrainians killed in combat

The two weeks that the conflict has taken place in Ukraine have left numerous deaths in its wake, including some celebrity from the world of sports culture.

The case of the actor and television presenter, Pasha Leewho died at the age of 33 during a bombardment west of kyiv, soccer players Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko or the actor Yevhen Malyshev.