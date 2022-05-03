Celebrities pay tribute to the golden age of the US at the Met Gala

The international media followed step by step the celebrity’s journey to the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (Met), wearing the outfits according to the concept of this year’s gala, which is In America: An Anthology of Fashion

One of the first to leave was Emma Stone who wore a Charleston-style outfit. She was followed by Cynthia Erivo who decided to wear a feathered lace dress referencing Tom Ford’s installation Battle of Versailles.

Vanessa Hudgens opted for transparency and lace in a long black dress in a classic style.

Chloe Grace Moretz wore Louis Vuitton, with a men’s viceroyalty-style ensemble consisting of a gray and white coat.

With a touch of modernity but without losing the objective of the night, Joe Jonas thought of a black and white tailcoat and his wife Sophie Turner, showing her pregnancy, wore a black beaded dress.

One of the most anticipated arrives, the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in a Christopher John Rogers silhouette, inspired by Elizabeth Keckley who, being a slave, became a great designer of her time.

In turn, GiGi Hadid breaks schemes with a total look in red patent leather with a pronounced strapless neckline, which is part of a corset that exposes her abdomen through transparency.

Camila Cabello arrives in white with a large train lined with hand-embroidered flowers, which took a month to make, accompanied by a bib with bows. The outfit represents immigrants, the singer said.

Shawn Mendes promotes care for the environment with a sustainable classic-style suit made from old suits composed of a coat over a double-breasted suit with a single button, all in navy blue and red.

Above is event host Anna Wintour wearing a feathered jacket and pastel print skirt ensemble. Feathers are a must in this haute couture show emulating the golden age of New York at the beginning of the 19th century.

Blake Lively also arrived accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds who are the hosts this year.

Lively wore a Versace iridescent gown that was matched with a tiara paying homage to the Statue of Liberty.

Tom Ford also appeared, in a black tuxedo and white shirt.

It’s no wonder that rumors about her spectacular transformation into Marilyn Monroe soared 48 hours before the expected event. ‘The idea came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought: what would I have done for the American theme if it hadn’t been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,’ says Kardashian.