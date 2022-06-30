Celebrities raise their voices against the Supreme Court ruling on abortion

“They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has struck down #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as established law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) is absolutely deaf to the will and even to the real needs of the American people”. she regretted Bette Midler on his Twitter account.

For its part, Patricia Arquette wrote on his Twitter account: “this Supreme Court is an absolute mess. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming”.

“I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”. T saidAylor Swift via Twitter.

While Elizabeth Banks wrote on her Instagram account: “it is very difficult for your country to tell you that the life you are really living is not as important as some diving cells”.

In the opinion of Aisha Tyler, she assured that “this is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed the right of women to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, impoverish children and families, increase the financial burden on men, and erode the US economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us”. she wrote on Twitter.

Another of the actresses who referred to the Supreme Court ruling was Viola Davis that was thus expressed, via Twitter “destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! We the People”.

while the actor Seth MacFarlane he tweeted: “not too long ago, this would have been dystopian science fiction. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the Republican Party are printed here in black and white. How far this will go will once again depend on American voters. Blame it on extremism or apathy, but this is America”.

For the American singer Cyndi Lauper “today is difficult, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand together with those who most need our help right now”. she lamented via her Twitter account.