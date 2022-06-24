Celebrities react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion that overturns Roe v. Wade

(THE ASSOCIATED PRESS).- Celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King have spoken out after the US Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

“They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has struck down #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as established law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) is absolutely deaf to the will and even the real needs of the American people.” — Bette Midler, via Twitter.

“This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

“I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” — Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

“It is very difficult for your country to tell you that the life you are actually living is not as important as some diving cells.” — Elizabeth Banks, on Instagram.

“This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed the right of women to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, impoverish children and families, increase the financial burden on men, and erode the US economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.” — Aisha Tyler, via Twitter.

“Destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! We the People”. — Viola Davis, via Twitter.

“Not long ago, this would have been dystopian science fiction. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the Republican Party are printed here in black and white. How far this will go will once again depend on American voters. Blame it on extremism or apathy, but this is America.” — Seth MacFarlane, via Twitter.

“Today is difficult, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand united with those who most need our help at this time.” — Cyndi Lauper, via Twitter.

“What a sad day for this country. Arms for all and without reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted.” — Andy Cohen, on Twitter.

“It is the best Supreme Court the 19th century has produced.” — Stephen King, on Twitter.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, and the damage will be greatest for people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a dire maternal mortality crisis.” — Alyssa Milano, via Twitter.

“UNITED STATES, IF YOU NEVER VOTED, NOVEMBER is YOUR choice.” — Henry Winkler, via Twitter.

It may interest you: