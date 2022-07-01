Celebrities react to the annulment of the right to abortion in the United States

several of our favorite famous have spoken on the decision to nullify the right to abortion in the United States.

Without a doubt, a topic that should not be discussed in 2022 is the right to abortion, Since it is a fundamental part of the fundamental rights of each woman, regardless of your religious beliefs, policies or circumstances in which a pregnancy took place, all women have the right to access safe medical care that guarantees their well-being. We tell you more about the numerous reactions of some of the most influential women in the world about the danger that from now on thousands of women will be exposed to risking their lives with unsafe procedures in the United States.

Why did the United States annul the free right to abortion?

Last Friday, June 24, the politics of the northern country changed in the most unexpected way possible, since the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision Roe v. Wade, that is, they prohibited at least half of the states the legal interruption of pregnancy, and in some states this provision became effective immediately.

Thus, the Supreme Court judge, Samuel Alito, took a long step back in the feminist struggle that had managed to legalize the interruption of pregnancy at least 50 years ago, so regardless of whether the pregnancy is in the first weeks of gestation, has been the result of rape or causes serious health problems to the mother, the health system is strictly prohibited from performing any type of medical procedure to terminate the pregnancy.

Celebrities express themselves on the Court’s ruling on abortion

Michelle Obama

As expected, the former first lady and great feminist activist was one of the first to raise her voice against this new law that the only thing that will achieve is that thousands of women expose their lives: “I am heartbroken for the people of this country who have just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. Before Roe v. Wade became law in the country, there was a time when women ran the risk of losing their lives by having illegal abortions”; in addition, she emphasized that this decision is a hard blow to all those women who throughout the years years have struggled to exercise freedom over their bodies and their right to reproductive freedom, “the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to continue with pregnancies they did not want and then abandoned them once their babies were born. you drink. This is what our mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

To conclude in the same social media release, Barack Obama’s wife expressed that this decision will also have serious implications for health personnel who could lose their licenses if they wanted to help a woman to terminate her pregnancy safely, even so with a small iota of hope, Michelle assures that this retrograde law it will be temporary because they will continue to fight to return this human right to all women in their country: “This moment is difficult, but our story does not end here. It may seem that we are not capable of doing much right now, but we can. And we must do it”. \