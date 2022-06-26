Celebrities react to the Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Entertainment industry figures have spoken out on social media about the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, including Taylor Swift, Cyndi Lauper, Viola Davis, Bette Midler, and Stephen King, who used their Twitter accounts , Instagram, and Facebook to signal their disagreement with the annulment of the Roe vs. Wade, a historic ruling that in 1973 legalized abortion nationwide, an event for which President Joe Biden himself declared “A sad day for the court, and for the country. A dark shadow will be cast over us (…), a constitutional right was expressly taken away from the American people.”

Manifestos like that of singer-songwriter and actress Taylor Swift are read: “I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped of that.”

Patricia Arquette joined the pronouncements: “This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming,” adding Bette Midler: “They did. THEY DID IT TO US! (…) it is absolutely deaf to the will and even to the real needs of the American people”, at the same time that the actor, director and writer Seth MacFarlane added: “Not long ago, this would have been a dystopian science fiction. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the Republican Party are printed here in black and white. How far this will go will once again depend on American voters. Blame it on extremism or apathy, but this is America.”

On the other hand, comedian Aisha Tyler stressed: “This is a dark day in the history of the United States. The Supreme Court destroyed the right of women to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, impoverish children and families, increase the financial burden on men, and erode the US economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us”, while the actress and producer Viola Davis said she felt destroyed, and invited to use the voice of the united people”, later the singer-songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper joined the conversation: “Today is difficult, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand united with those who most need our help at this time.”

Stars of entertainment and politics continue to be added to the list, such as Michelle Obama, and the singer Selena Gómez, who continue to be disconsolate before the decision of the highest US court of justice against the right of women to have an abortion.

