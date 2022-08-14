Celebrities Remove Their ‘Likes’ From Johnny Depp’s IG Post

days after it was reported that A slew of celebrities took their likes back from Johnny Depp’s post-trial statement on Instagram. Although his posts have recently garnered millions of likes, no prominent celebrity has reacted to them.

More than a dozen celebrities who liked the johnny depp instagram statement after what won his case for defamation against Amber Heard, they have liked it in the last two months.

The Instagram post attracted more than 19 million likeswith a host of celebrities being among those who showed their support through social media.

According to a Twitter thread shared by a Heard follower, likes from stars including Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have disappeared from Depp’s post.

classified documents

Twitter users began denouncing the removal of celebrities after the case documents were revealed, revealing critical information about Depp that was not previously public and therefore not discussed on social media like the rest of the trial. .

Those documents were posted online over the weekend by legal commentator Andrea Burkhart, who raised more than $3,300 to buy the records.

Court documents detail behind-the-scenes wrangling on both sides to try to get evidence admitted and kept out of the Fairfax County Circuit trial in Virginia.

A March 22 motion outlined Heard’s opposition to Depp’s team’s attempt to present damaging information about his past to the jury.

After the verdict was handed down, Depp, who had received a strong wave of support on social media during the trial, shared a statement on Instagram, in which he said “the jury gave me my life back.”

Irrelevant personal matters?

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, argued that Depp was trying to present “irrelevant personal matters,” including “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp,” nude photos of her, and “baseless accusations.” that she had worked as a dancer.

“Nude photos of Amber Heard or comments about stripping or escort services would be highly distracting and unfairly damaging to the extent that they portray Amber Heard as a sex symbol rather than a women’s rights activist against gender equality. domestic abuse,” Bredehoft wrote.

After the unsealing of documents related to the case, new information has come to light. This information was not allowed to be addressed in court.

With information from the Spanish Independent

