Celebrities separated at birth: their resemblance is uncanny

We all have a doppelganger somewhere in the world, with whom, according to recent research led by Dr. Manel Esteller and published in the journal ‘Cell Reporters’, we not only share facial similarities, but also lifestyle and behavior habits. In addition, the study indicates that individuals who are nearly identical match parts of their DNA even though they are not related.

Also in the field of entertainment there are actors, actresses and singers who, at first glance, seem like clones, like Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Spanish has found, in the villain of the series ‘The Walking Dead’, with his North American alter ego. How will Pe see this reasonable resemblance?

Let’s review some more!

Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe

It’s hard to tell Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe apart.

As if by magic, Radcliffe, the actor from ‘Harry Potter’ and Frodo from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ give each other an air that is pure fantasy.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley have already used their striking resemblance on the big screen.

They would go through sisters, a “kinship” already exploited in the cinema, when Keira doubled Natalie in Episode I of ‘Star Wars’.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressley

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly look like twins.

As indistinguishable as they are photogenic, Robbie, who will be the next film ‘Barbie’, and the actress from the series ‘My name is Earl’ are eerily similar despite the 13 years that separate them. 32, the first and 45, the second.

Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg

Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg are often confused on the street.

The protagonist of ‘The Bourne Affair’ and that of ‘Ted’ share an age, 51 years old, and they try to go with the flow of those who confuse them on the street.

Mila Kunis and Sara Hyland

Mila Kunis and Sara Hyland are like two peas in a pod.

Genetic quirks, Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s partner, and the ‘Modern Family’ actress are nailed

Raul Arevalo and Sean Penn

Raúl Arévalo is the peninsular Sean Penn.

20 years and an ocean separates them, although both actors have a striking resemblance typical of distant cousins.

Camila Cabello and Macarena Garcia

Camila Cabello and Macarena Garciathey even pose the same way before the media.

The Cuban-American singer and the sister of Javier Ambrossi may have an unknown ancestor.