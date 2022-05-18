Celebrities shine at the start of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

With the presence of important film figures, this Tuesday the traditional Cannes International Film Festival 2022 began, which will end until May 28, known for being one of the most important film festivals in the world. The start of the festival in its 75th edition was offering a tribute to the renowned American actor Forest Whitaker, as the first guest star and a humorous zombie movie to open the event. During the opening ceremony, the organizers presented the honorary Palme d’Or to the American actor, producer and director.

“34 years ago, I attended Cannes for the first time and it changed my life. Since I made the decision to be an actor, I have given myself body and soul to connecting with humanity through cinema. It is always a privilege to return to this wonderful festival to screen my work and to be inspired by the great artists of the world who pass through here. I am incredibly honored to be celebrated as part of the Festival’s momentous 75th anniversary.”

As expected, celebrities from French and American cinema passed through the big red carpet, such as Eva Longoria, who is currently filming a documentary in Mexico; actress Lashana Linx, an actress known for her participation in the latest installment of the James Bond saga.

It was also possible to see the actress Rossy de Palma, a Spanish actress, singer and model, known for her performance in films such as Madam (2017), among other. The arrival of figures such as Anne Hathaway, who starred in Armageddon TimeTilda Swinton starred Crimes of the Futurein addition, the arrival of actor Tom Cruise is also expected, who will receive a tribute, whose film Top Gun: Maverick will premiere during the festival.

The Cannes Festival is known for seeking balance in its programming, maintaining a balance between established authors and those who are still on the path and who aspire to be internationally recognized.

Another surprise at the opening of the festival was the virtual presence of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who through a video call indicated this Tuesday from the Cannes Festival that “hate will end up disappearing” and “dictators will die”. . “The Dictator,” Chaplin’s 1940 film that mocked Nazi Chancellor Adolf Hitler, “didn’t destroy the real dictator. But thanks to the cinema, thanks to that film, the cinema has ceased to be silent,” explained the Ukrainian president.

"We need a new Charlie Chaplin to show that cinema is not silent," Zelensky declared to an audience of movie stars. "Glory to Ukraine" were the closing words of President Zelensky, who has resisted the Russian invasion together with his country. The film that opened the festival was coupezby director Michel Hazanavicius, who during the festival, a large part of the cast was present.