Celebrities stand up for the revocation of the right to abortion in the United States; Madonna, Michelle Obama and more

The revocation of the right to abortion in USA It provoked multiple demonstrations and caused the famous to raise their voices against the decision of the US Court. From Madonna to Michelle Obama, these are some of the many celebrities who showed their ignorance.

The celebrities who demonstrated in favor of abortion in the US

madonna

One of the famous that caused the most commotion when demonstrating on the abortion in United Statesyes it was madonna, who celebrated Diversity Day, while criticizing the Court’s decision. “I am afraid for my daughters. I’m scared for all the women in America. I’m just scared,” she mentioned.

I guess God put this on our shoulders right now because He knew we were strong enough to take the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to win. And so we will. We will get over it! We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect the right to abortion!” madonna

Michelle Obama

One of the voices that showed the greatest indignation after the ruling was that of the former First Lady, Michelle Obamawho especially asked the younger generations to understand this fact as a wake-up call to continue fighting to guarantee their right to abortion.

“I know this is not the future you chose for your generation, but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that doesn’t look like you or any of the values ​​you believe in. This moment is difficult, but our story does not end here. It may seem like we can’t do much right now, but we can. And we must do it,” she wrote. famous former official

Celebrities take a stand on abortion: Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz she also didn’t want to keep quiet about it abortion and published this message on her Instagram profile in which she highlights the importance of each woman being able to decide on her body to prevent, among other things, death among adolescents due to unwanted pregnancies.

The Spanish actress was one of the many actresses famousthat they did not opt ​​for a personal discourse, but tied themselves to data obtained from other sources to demonstrate their position regarding the interruption of pregnancy. The actress is a resident of USA and for that he showed his discontent.

Vanessa Hudgens

Singer Vanessa Hudgensfor its part, defined this new measure as a “true nightmare” and took advantage of its social networks urging those women who need an abortion to contact organizations that work in favor of female reproductive rights in USA.

“The court has failed us all, but we will not back down. I will continue to fight because we all deserve to have access to the care they need, ”she said through a video in which she personally established the position of him, being one of the famous who was most forceful about the decision on the abortion.

Celebrities take a stand on abortion: Sarah Michelle Gellar

The middle L.A. Times published a series of opinions about the abortion and highlighted, among others, the message published by the actress Sarah Michelle Gellarwho said that “perhaps one day, women in USA have as many rights as weapons”.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain, moved, shared an old video in which she herself stressed the importance of each individual having personal autonomy to decide about their life, their body and their health. With the decision on abortiondid not hide his feelings in social networks.

In the same publication, she spoke of Planned Parenthood, an organization that watches over people’s sexual and reproductive health and with which the actress collaborates in USA. “I am the first person in my family who was not pregnant when I was 17 years old and it is because they gave me options,” she once assured.

Celebrities on abortion: Alyssa Milano

The actress Alyssa Milanowho has stood out for his strong activism in favor of women and vulnerable groups, was forceful with a series of messages that he published on his Twitter account, where he expressed that the Court’s decision on the abortion It will specifically affect these groups and reflects an obviously racist and misogynistic action.

“Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, youth, and people living in rural areas. Banning abortion is about controlling trans women and men. It’s about white supremacy, patriarchy, and misogyny. It’s a sad day for USA” Alyssa Milano

Bella Hadid

“You are pro-life until your baby is poor, hungry, sick, homeless or gay, immigrant, transgender or mentally ill,” the model said. Bella Hadidwho limited himself to publishing a snapshot in which this message can be read on a banner without adding anything else about the decision of USA about him abortion.

Taylor Swift

The singer and songwriter Taylor Swift endorsed Michelle Obama on the abortion and said she was terrified at the episode that American society was experiencing.

“I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are, that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallionlike Jessica Chastain and others famousalso wanted to highlight the work of Planned Parenthood and shared a publication of this NGO in which it proposes to take measures so that the situation on the abortion in USA change again.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis did not miss the opportunity to join the famous nonconformists of USA regarding the determination of the abortion and also wrote: “Destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! We the People”.

Cyndi Lauperjoined the famous and expressed regarding abortion: “Today is difficult, but we are not finished because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand united with those who most need our help at this time.”