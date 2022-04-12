Celebrities suffering from chronic diseases

We hadn’t heard from Bruce Willis for a long time and now he surprised locals and strangers by becoming news after his imminent retirement from acting was announced. The action movie actor confirmed that he was leaving the middle of the show because he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

At that time, we got on the internet to find out what this disease is about, and it turns out that it is a disorder that affects their cognitive abilities, such as speech and communication.

As the days passed, the information about the 67-year-old actor and his health began to flow slowly. The last thing that was known is that he, apparently, developed this condition after having suffered the impact of a projectile in the face, while filming the film Tears of the sun, in 2005.

With this sad news, Bruce joins the list of celebrities who suffer from a rare disease.

Jada Pinkett Smith



Who has also given what to talk about in recent weeks because of the illness she suffers from is Jada Pinkett Smith. Today, practically everyone is aware of what happened during the last Oscars, when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live, after he made a joke about his wife’s shaved head. of the.

It was in 2018 when for the first time Jada confessed, on her own Facebook program, Red table talks, that she suffered from alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes her hair to fall out.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” he revealed on his show nearly four years ago.

Although time has passed since its revelation, it was three weeks ago that the subject of his illness was taken up again when, in the middle of the Oscar ceremony, Chris Rock joked about it.

Lady Gaga



Not all money, fame, success and talent are guarantees in this life. To test the case of Lady Gaga, who suffers from mental problems. Her initial confession was in 2016, when she hinted, without giving many details, that she had an illness. Then came her documentary Five Foot Two as she delved deeper into the subject.

When asked, he does not miss an opportunity to talk about it, as he seeks to normalize and give greater visibility to mental problems.

“I can’t always control the things my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the processes my mind does,” he said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Radio Beats 1.

This is how it was made public that the actress was also being medicated with olanzapine, an antipsychotic that is prescribed for patients suffering from schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez



It was in 2015, when she was 23 years old, that Selena Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes tissues and organs to be attacked by the same disease, the consequence is inflammation of the joints, skin and practically the whole body.

Forced to attend to her health, Selena canceled a world tour and, two years after the diagnosis, she had to undergo surgery, specifically a kidney transplant, which she received from her then-friend, Francia Raisa, after suffering from nephritis. as a consequence of the disease.

Since then, in addition to his professional projects, he has been in charge of giving visibility to this disease and raising funds for his research. Even to normalize the disease, he shared three years after his surgery, an image of the scar from the procedure.

venus williams



It was 2011 and in full competition at the US Open, Venus Williams left the courts due to a little-known condition, which, as it is known, only 2% of the population suffers from.

“I have recently been diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects my energy level and causes fatigue and joint pain. I have enjoyed playing my first game here and I wish I could continue, but right now I can’t”, shared the athlete through an urgent statement.

Since then, the name of his condition has gained notoriety. It is known that among the main symptoms of the disease are dry eyes, dry mouth, as well as inflammation in some organs and joints of the body.

In addition to the pain caused by the syndrome, he suffers from intense migraine episodes.

Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid (and Anwar Hadid)



In addition to being models, mother and daughter share the same problem. Yolanda and Bella Hadid have Lyme disease, which is contracted from a tick bite.

The first recorded case of this disease was in 1975, however, time has not pressed science and medicine, as there is still little information about it.

“My symptoms included severe fatigue, brain fog, memory loss, difficulty retrieving words, anxiety, insomnia, migraines, joint pain, muscle weakness, intolerance of bright light, flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes. and a slight paralysis in the face”, commented the also businesswoman to Vogue magazine.

