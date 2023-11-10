Celebrities support Amy Schumer amid Israel-Hamas protests

Many celebrities have shown their support for Amy Schumer as she faces criticism for her stance on the military conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Comedian Schumer, 42, has shown her continued support for Israel as continued airstrikes and military ground operations continue in the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to more than 10,300, according to the Associated Press. Israel says more than 242 hostages were kidnapped by Hamas activists last month, according to the AP.

Schumer has called out anti-Semitism on the rise since October 7, but has also been accused of Islamophobia and criticized for sending angry messages to other celebrities, including Asia Jackson and Mia Khalifa, who agreed with her. Are not.

Amy Schumer is seen in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022. He has been supported by other celebrities for his stance on the Israel–Hamas conflict.

Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



She was one of several celebrities who signed an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for the release of hostages in Gaza.

While she has faced the risk of being canceled and ongoing criticism for her views, many other celebrities have shown their support for Schumer.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Schumer defended her views and made comments after Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, criticized the comedian for sharing a video of her father discussing Israel and anti-Semitism. Turned it back on.

She wrote, “A few things. I want the return of every hostage. I want security and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I also want security for the Jewish people and Muslims. For everyone. Just like you. I want peace.”

Schumer wrote, “You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. To say I’m Islamophobic or that I love genocide is madness. So here you go, by popular demand. Comments please below. Keep things in mind.”

Bernie King had previously addressed Schumer on Twitter, explaining how Martin Luther King Jr. was an opponent of anti-Semitism “but he also believed that militarism (along with racism and poverty) One of the interconnected triple evils.”

Bernice King wrote, “I am sure he will call for an end to Israel’s bombing of Palestinians, release the hostages, and work for true peace, which includes justice.”

In Schumer’s since-deleted Instagram post, several celebrities shared their support for her.

Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote: “I love you now and always. You are a brilliant comedian and an inspiration to women in any field.”

And actress Kate Hudson commented, “Love you Amy.” 90 day fiance StarLoren Brovarnik said: “Yes @amyschomer – we love you and stand with you just as you are with us.”

Melrose Place Actress Heather Locklear wrote: “God bless you! You’re amazing.”

But Palestinian advocates criticized Schumer and like-minded celebrities, saying they should be more responsible.

“Those who have a platform have a moral obligation to highlight not only the current genocide taking place in Gaza, but also the context of more than 75 years of colonialist violence and 16 years of total blockade, which has been imposed violently on Gaza by land, air and sea,” said Jeanine of the Palestinian Youth Movement. newsweek, “This means that nothing can enter Gaza without Israel’s permission, whether it’s food, medical supplies, hygiene products or school books.”

Jeanine, asking that her surname not be published, said, “For more than 75 years the Palestinian people have been murdered and maimed, imprisoned without trial, our homes Demolished and our families uprooted.” “We cannot go to school or university, or health clinics or hospitals, or visit relatives without crossing military checkpoints.”

“Currently, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been murdered by the Israeli regime,” he said. “We have seen massacres in schools, hospitals, churches and refugee camps. All the time, the media narrative has tried to erase and silence us. Those who have a platform have a responsibility to speak out about this, to call for an immediate ceasefire. “Use it in time and the siege on Gaza will be lifted.”

However, Israel has warned civilians of impending attacks, issued instructions to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of land-based military operations and blamed Hamas for any civilian casualties in Gaza since October 7. , and has accused the group of carrying out its operations in residential areas.

On Monday, the Israeli military released video it said showed its ground troops uncovering Hamas rocket launchers near a youth center and a mosque in northern Gaza, the Associated Press reported. It did not provide the exact locations where the videos were filmed, and the images did not include any visible landmarks, so the AP could not independently verify the footage.